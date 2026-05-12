Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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CbeRoll18's avatar
CbeRoll18
4h

Charlie, I've been reading you since last year and have learned so much about our wonderful country and your passion for our democracy. We need to stay strong and united, now more than ever.

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Mike Wong's avatar
Mike Wong
4h

Hard to believe how much time has passed since the start of the blog.

Nice to have a place like minded people can share concerns, form conclusions and possibly act in the country's interest (Our own as well).

Looking forwards to the next year.

Thanks Charlie and to your team and fellow resistors.

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