For our small team, May 12th is special: it’s the anniversary of the first Elbows Up Resistance Town Hall in Picton, Ontario.

Charlie speaking to a packed theatre of fellow resisters in Picton, Ontario

The Resistance Substack had started just a few months before.

In the days after the Trump election, I saw dark clouds of fascism, disinformation, and hate forming on our border. I felt disoriented and frightened. Not knowing what else to do, I began to write.

I was searching for historic precedents, trying to make sense of the seemingly bizarre and twisted signs of this new gangster regime. The idea was simple enough: start a Substack page to try to pave the way for the resistance that I knew would come.

I didn’t expect to garner much attention. But the articles gained traction, and people began sharing. The response was overwhelming.

Our team started receiving invitations to speak in communities all across the country. People wanted to come together. They wanted to talk about what was happening and find strategies to defend democracy and build grassroots resistance.

A year ago today, when I walked into a packed theatre in Picton, Ontario, The Resistance was born.

Charlie with fellow resisters in Picton, Ontario

Since then, I have travelled from one end of this beautiful country to the other. Everywhere I go, I see a strong, united Canada. Canadians are much tougher than we were a year ago. Ready to stand the gaff. Elbows up. Nice until we’re not.

I’ve been on the road these past two weeks speaking with workers and activists in Thunder Bay, Niagara, and Edmonton. In the coming weeks, I’ll be heading to Sudbury and North Bay. Resistance Town Halls are being organized in Halton and London for mid-June, and the summer / fall calendar is already taking shape, with stops planned for Orillia, Charlottetown and St. John’s.

Your support of this journey has meant so much.

Paid subscriptions and one-time contributions go directly to the small team behind the scenes who research, write, photograph, create and edit videos, organize tour and town halls, support local activists, and respond to correspondence.

To everyone who reads our essays, suggests ideas, and alerts us to actions: we value your engagement, feedback, and support more than I can say. This movement is about building hope and action. The messages you send give me confidence that we can continue to push back the gangsters.

A million thank yous for making this possible. We are in this together.

— Charlie