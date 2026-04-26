The Iran war isn’t over yet, but on the online battlefield, Trump has lost decisively.

The media are talking about how AI has created the first meme-driven “slopaganda” war but what we’re really watching is the 4chan war.

Trump has long been the master of the 4chan school of trash memes and trolling, but he has had his ass handed to him by a fundamentalist dictatorship.

How the hell did we get here?

We must return to 4chan and confront the question posed by author Dale Beran in his book It Came From Something Awful: How a Toxic Troll Army Accidentally Memed Donald Trump into Office:

“How did a pornographic anime website transform into a post-cultural garbage heap upon which the great events of our age stood?”

Trump and MAGA were early adopters of the cultural garbage heap that was 4chan.

It was one of the most disorienting things about his presidency. Trump used trashy memes and trolling (another 4chan innovation) to supersede the press conference and presidential addresses.

There was the meme of Trump wearing a crown, flying a fighter jet and dumping shit over the protesters at the No Kings Rally.

There was Trump’s response to being called out by Pope Leo by portraying himself as Jesus backed by devil-horned demons in the sky.

Then there was the beloved children’s book character, Franklin, murdering Venezuelan fishermen from an attack helicopter.

The White House employed deep fakes to create videos of U.S. Team Captain Brady Tkachuk swearing at Canada and former President Obama being arrested and carted off to jail.

Blurring reality with trash memes became MAGA’s defining propaganda strategy, shaping the era’s media landscape. Most people didn’t get it. The whole thing was so grotty and juvenile, but then again, most people never paid attention to 4chan.

4chan was established by adolescent Christopher Poole as a hub for nerds trading slightly pornographic cartoons of anime girls and weird cartoon unicorns. This is where the meme, as an online tool for provoking outrage, originated.

But what defined the site was the absence of rules and moderation.

Everything was permissible.

Quickly, 4chan became a hotbed of racist, misogynistic, and extremist transgression. And memes made it possible. The images were used to shock, to generate clickbait, and to troll the “normies.”

4chan emerged as globalization and increasing economic precarity put enormous pressure on young people. In a world with seemingly diminishing prospects, they migrated to a screen world of fantasy where isolation and depression were transformed into cynical creativity and rage. Then, following the 2008 economic collapse, the politics of 4chan became more extreme.

Just as a generation of frustrated German youth moved to extremes amid waves of economic crisis after the First World War, so a generation of young men fell further and further to the margins following the economic crisis of 2008.

While many enjoyed posting garbage recreations of popular photographs and movies, another group were attracted to a subgroup known as 4chan/pol/.

This page attracted increasingly violent and hateful imagery. Poole had shut it down twice because of the toxic hate brewing on it.

Anonymous users began promoting openly fascist celebrations of murder and racist hate. The online chat forums cheered on the lone wolf murderers who had been nurtured in the online circles.

Canadian mass killer Alek Minassian was active on the incel boards. He posted a message prior murdering 10 people in North Toronto, calling for a violent uprising of incels.

Brenton Tarrant live-streamed his massacre of 51 people at a Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019. He became a symbolic hero on 4chan. His image was reposted again and again as Nazi, avenger, saint, hero.

It was on this sub-page that the phenomenon of 21st-century cyberfascism was born. And memes played a big part in it.

Researcher Catherine Thorliefsson writes that 4chan memes drove the spread of modern fascist ideology:

“The cyberfascism [promoted by 4chan] relies heavily on memes to express and reinform myths of threatening others… The users typically employ memes to spread ideas and mask offensive, disturbing and racist material… While older fascist tropes are abundant [at 4ch], new symbols and flow of signifiers are borrowed from digital alt-right and gaming culture as well as popular aesthetics, illustrating how memes entail a remixing of images for distributing views.”

This increasingly extremist worldview happened at the same time as Donald Trump presented himself for his first presidential run. The previously unpolitical page of shitposters began to rally around the notion of getting “The Donald” elected.

This was happening as the site birthed a new Nazi youth culture seemingly out of nowhere. Dale Beran writes:

“In 2015, the notion of a Nazi deeply racist youth movement in the United States seemed unimaginable. By 2016, it had become reality.”

Cathrine Thorleifsson notes that following 2015, there was a dramatic rise in online hate (40% increase) and fascist/violent content (25%) on 4chan. She writes that

“4chan/pol/ has become the de facto haven for white supremacists who rapidly produce and spread fascist content, fantasies of racial purity, and glorify violence.”

Consider the image of Pepe the Frog.

Pepe “the sad frog” meme was created by artist Matt Furie as a harmless outsider who lived with roommates, smoked weed and played video games. But as 4chan went more extreme, so did Pepe.

Pepe was reimagined as a mass shooter, as a racist with a Klan hood and as a Nazi. The adult far right was quick to co-opt Pepe as their mascot. Alex Jones did this, as did the January 6th insurrectionists.

The transformative moment came when Donald Trump reposted an image of himself as Pepe. By 2016, Pepe had become a full-on Neo-Nazi, QAnon symbol.

He also became an avatar for “The Donald.”

Not to be left out, Canada’s right-wing leader, Pierre Poilievre’s team used the hashtag #MGTOW (Men Going Their Own Way) on Conservative party videos to reach into online forums for raging young men. The #MGTOW hashtag was widely used by incels and those promoting hate misogyny.

Beran explains that the fascination with fascism and extremist rhetoric stemmed from the isolation and loneliness of the 4chan posters.

“4chan was populated by a group of declassed individuals so set apart from society and so wholly lacking in identity that they began to obsess over it. They clung to race as a means of self-definition. These new fascist movements emerged much as the first ones had, out of decontextualized people thrust from society by the mercurial throes of modern economics…”

The memes played a big part in Trump’s ability to control the media narrative. He went from shock to shock, outrage to outrage. But as the fascist narcissism in Trump’s sense of self, the memes took on an increasingly stilted fascist social realism.

There was Trump, the great leader, holding the American flag.

There was Trump, the great leader, looking authoritarian.

Or Trump as king. Or Trump as Jesus.

There is nothing subversive, funny, or engaging about the fascist style.

Ironically, it was the war with Iran, a fundamentalist theocracy, where the Trump strategy was upended. The Iranians were hilariously transgressive in their use of meme propaganda with LEGO depictions of the drunk Pete Hegseth or the crying baby Trump.

This was a war defined by clickbait shares, and the Iranians owned the propaganda space. They used hip-hop soundtracks and silly caricatures of MAGA officials, like Kash Patel. They posted a meme of Trump as a washed-up ‘80s pop singer (right down to the use of the DX7 keyboard — the prime musical driver of 80s synth pop).

These memes were right out of the 4chan boards.

The shitposting site had helped meme Trump into the White House. And now their trash aesthetic has created the defining images of a dangerous global conflict. Dale Beran, in his history on 4 chan described it as a global dumpster fire.

Donald Trump, the first 4chan president, has made that global dumpster fire a terrifying reality.

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