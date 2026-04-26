Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Brian Taylor's avatar
Brian Taylor
Apr 26

Thanks, Charlie. There's a question that you didn't answer. Why is Trump losing the meme war so badly? Maybe the answer is perfectly obvious, but it deserves to be stated, regardless. Trump is losing the meme war against Iran because he is intellectually outclassed by a large margin by the Iranians.

I have had the good fortune to have associated with many Iranians over the years. Admittedly my sample space is biased, but without exception those Iranians were bright and well educated. Any one of them could best Trump in a battle of wits. I am not surprised that Iran is using memes like a rapier against Trump's blunt instrument.

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Wade Baynham's avatar
Wade Baynham
Apr 26

Thank you again. I had never done a deep dive into this hellscape, but I really appreciate your brief and informative history. Every way we can drag this fascist, immoral abomination into the light matters, in my book.

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