Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Kathleen Terry's avatar
Kathleen Terry
Feb 21

I watched you make this speech. I remember many thought it was alarmist at the time. Isn’t it sweet (in retrospect at least) to have been found right, and to have been the first to raise the alarm? Kudos. And utmost respect, #CharlieAngus, for being a watchman.

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Deborah Meister's avatar
Deborah Meister
Feb 21

What a powerful and beautiful statement

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