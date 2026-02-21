Algorithms are funny things.

Recently, an ad popped up in my social media feed from broadcaster Steve Paikin asking the venerable Janice Stein if we were living in what Antonio Gramsci once called the time of monsters.

That same day, my YouTube feed surfaced a statement I had made in Canada’s Parliament in the days following the Trump election.

I knew Trump’s re-election was going to plunge the world into an era of chaos and menace. In trying to provide a sense of the urgency of the moment, I quoted from philosopher Antonio Gramsci, who kept a hidden prison diary when he was being held by the fascists.

At the time, my career as a Member of Parliament was rapidly coming to a close. I had only a few opportunities left to speak in the House, and I wanted to warn Canadians about what was coming.

That one-minute statement set me on the path that I’ve been on ever since — a journey of activism, writing and rallying people to resist the monsters.

With the Trump election, I hear the words of Antonio Gramsci, “The old world is dying, and a new world struggles to be born. Now is the time of monsters.” It is the time of monsters when the world watches a genocide in real time and does nothing. A time of monsters when our world is on fire, and our government bankrolls the planet burners. The Trump election was all about empowering the monsters. About validating blame and hate in order to ignore the immense challenges we face. But Canadian democracy is also toxified by those who would chase the algorithms of rage rather than doing the hard work of building community. But evil has always fed on stupidity, and they only succeed if we give them space. So stay focused. A new world is being born, our job is to birth that world into a better place. To step up and resist the monsters. No pasaran. No pasaran.

— Charlie Angus, Member of Parliament for Timmins—James Bay

November 8, 2024