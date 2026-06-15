Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Brian Taylor's avatar
Brian Taylor
16h

Let us not forget measles. And what other 'eradicated' diseases are lurking, waiting for the opportunity to infect a complacent and duped population? I see RFK Jr as Trump's own Josef Mengele.

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Susan Woodman's avatar
Susan Woodman
16h

Trump has unleashed the 4 horsemen of the apocalypse and each country has the option to accept this or to double down on the measures required to protect its citizens.

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