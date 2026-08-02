Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Meg Salter's avatar
Meg Salter
31m

So informative , told with a beautiful combo of empathy and critical intel

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Joanne Miller's avatar
Joanne Miller
19m

Great story.Thank you

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