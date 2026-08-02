For this instalment of the Summer Sunday Reading Series, we return to the beautiful, rugged lands of Temagami in Northern Ontario.

Canada has a long history of people who appropriate Indigenous identity, just as the nation appropriated the land and resources. In this piece, I explore the lives of two men who built national reputations on false claims of Indigenous identities.

One of those “Pretendians” became a powerful symbol for Canadian wilderness conservation; the other, an American, died in disgrace.

I recognize that as a white man, I may not be the best one to tell it, but I have been researching this story for some time and believe it is worth sharing because it sheds light on the racial attitudes of the time.

This is the story of Grey Owl, Chief Buffalo Child Long Lance, and a Hollywood film.

By the 1920s, the Temagami region of Northern Ontario had become a favourite getaway for the wealthy of North America. Elite families from central Canada and the eastern United States sent their young to learn the skills of the rugged outdoors.

Wealthy investors from Toronto, Cleveland, and Rochester purchased cottages along the deep blue lakes.

Arthur Judson (the founder of CBS Television) opened Camp White Bear on Lake Temagami. The estate included a games court, hospital and a top-quality chef.

Clarke Gable, Carole Lombard, Jimmy Stewart, Cary Grant, and the dance troupe the Roxettes spent time along the shores of the lake.

Wilderness author Hap Wilson writes that what added to the allure of Temagami was the fascination of seeing Indigenous people living on the land and pursuing traditional activities:

Lake Temagami was the furthest north one could go to see real Indians in their natural habitat; and while Native Canadians were beheld as one might view an animal in a cage, the loss of wilderness and Indigenous culture was an implacable reality lurking beyond the hoopla.

Lucille Ball and Bob Hope were among the many stars who visited the Temagami First Nation village on Bear Island.

There were two main camps set up on the waterways for wealthy youth. Camp Temagami served the elite sons of central Canada while Camp Keewaydin had been founded for wealthy youth of the United States.

Part of the summer camp experience was teaching White youth to “play Indian” as a way to build character and national identity. In a previous Summer Sunday reading piece, I wrote about the tradition of “playing Indian” that was promoted in the major boys’ camps along the lakes system.

Jocelyn Thorpe writes:

At private boys’ camps such as Keewaydin and Temagami, “Indian programming” encouraged campers to appropriate (often invented) aspects of Aboriginal cultures and to perform them in a manner that indicated that authentic Native people only lived in the past. “Playing Indian’ at camp… assisted in the naturalization of colonialism by making campers appear to be the descendants of the Indians and therefore as natural and Native inheritors of the nation.

The back country of Temagami attracted many mavericks and outliers. One of them was an English war veteran, Archie Belaney.

Archie Belaney, 1915

Like so many of his generation, Belaney was disillusioned by the horrific violence of the trenches. He turned his back on Europe and headed to Canada to try his luck in the Cobalt silver mining rush.

He didn’t do well with the regimented life in a mining camp and drifted down to the hunting camps in Temagami where he found work as a guide and trapper.

Along the way, he picked up the Ojibwa language, dyed his hair black and began passing himself off to tourists as Indigenous.

He called himself Grey Owl.

Grey Owl

As the Depression intensified, he turned to writing to make a living. In 1931, he published his first book, The Men of the Last Frontier. The book was a huge success and warned that industrial society was destroying the last of the wild lands of the continent.

Grey Owl toured the United States, Canada and Britain, where he was presented to the King and Queen. Within a few short years, he was one of the most famous Canadians.

Grey Owl’s massive popularity with urban white audiences was striking; coming during a period when the Indigenous voice in Canada was being deliberately erased through the use of the reserve system, the power of the Indian agent, and the residential schools.

For urban white audiences, Grey Owl fit a special niche: he wasn’t arguing for Indigenous rights; he was speaking to the white establishment’s insecurity over the disappearance of the very wilderness that had become emblematic of their sense of nationhood.

And just as wealthy children had been taught to play Indian in the camps of Temagami, wealthy adults flocked to hear Grey Owl play Indian on the national stage.

In the late 1920s, the Hollywood interest in Temagami resulted in the staging of a movie called Silent Enemy.

The story of the Indians and the West had been a popular trope in American entertainment since the days of Wild Bill Hickock and the vaudeville era. In 1909, when “moving pictures” were first coming into their own, there were 50 “Indian” movies. This quickly moved upwards to over 150 a year as Hollywood established its predominance on the western narrative.

David W. Messer writes that audience fascination vacillated between the notion of white terror at Native “savagery” and a romantic tragedy of a doomed people:

Riding horses, fighting, burning homes and threatening white women made for visual impact in the growing world of cinema… Cheering for the single noble savage in a love story did not mean sympathy for Native Americans in general… Audiences who wept as mothers were separated from children in the movie had little understanding of the actual impact of relocation had little understanding of the actual impact of relocated reservation and the boarding schools Native children were forced to attend.

What made Silent Enemy different was that it attempted to tell the story of a winter of famine in a pre-contact northern Indigenous community, and it relied on local Indigenous people to play the parts. Extras were hired from both Temagami First Nation and neighbouring Timiskaming First Nation.

In Hollywood, the leading role of “Indian” movies was always given to a white person with make-up. But in an attempt to create a ‘realistic’ portrayal, the lead role was given to Chief Buffalo Child Long Lance.

Chief Buffalo Child Long Lance, 1908

He was a well-known actor, war hero, journalist, and aviator who was welcomed and feted by the elite of American society as an example of the “noble savage.”

The reality was more complicated.

Buffalo Child Long Lance was a Black American named Sylvester Clark Long.

Sylvester Clark Long

As a teen, he went on the road with a “Wild West Show.” He adopted an Indigenous identity because it helped him to navigate the brutal racial divisions of American society.

As a Black man, there were few options for social advancement, but reinventing himself as an Indian chief made him somehow exotic to white society. He went to Canada in the First World War and fought with distinction, earning the rank of captain.

He returned from the war and began writing articles about the mistreatment of Indigenous people in western Canada under the reserve and residential school systems. He built a narrative as an Indigenous voice with a vague genealogy - part Cherokee at times, part Blackfoot.

And then he moved on to Hollywood. Silent Enemy was Long’s big career break, but it was also the moment that he was exposed as a racial imposter. Ironically, it was Grey Owl’s daughter who called him out.

Agnes Belaney was working as a dishwasher in Temagami when the famous actor came in with his team. She looked at him and said that he didn’t look like any Indigenous man she had ever seen.

He attempted to push back, saying that his dark skin was proof that he was full-blooded while the Indigenous people in Temagami were “half-breeds.”

But the comment stuck. People began to talk.

Another actor on the set was Chief Chauncey Yellow Robe, who was both an actor and an Indigenous educator. He believed that Chief Buffalo Child Long Lance wasn’t the man he claimed to be.

He raised objections and Paramount Pictures launched an investigation into Long’s lineage. Almost overnight, his meteoric rise as a cultural symbol in the American age of Jazz came to a crashing end.

Appropriating racial identity to escape one’s caste has always been a more politically charged issue in the United States than in Canada. When it was discovered that Long was black, he was immediately shunned by the white upper class who had previously found him so fascinating. “We’re so ashamed, we entertained a ni---r,” stated Irvin S. Cobb, a white socialite who had thought Long Lance to be an authentic voice.

The Hollywood jet set shunned him. Magazines that had hired him for his views rejected his work. Within two years of the movie’s release, Sylvester Clark Long shot himself in the home of a Hollywood socialite who had agreed to help him out by hiring him as a bodyguard. He was 41.

As for Grey Owl, his rise to fame was just beginning. Anyone who read his work or knew his story could tell that he was a race charlatan, but Belaney was given a pass.

Nothing was said about him being a fake until after his death in 1938.

There were obvious racial and nationalist reasons for the different treatment of these two Pretendians. Buffalo Long Lance, as a black man, had transgressed the race line, and this was unforgivable to American society. Grey Owl, however, was white, and he reflected a very Canadian tendency to subsume and co-opt Indigeneity into a white Canadian ethos.

Grey Owl is still remembered in the annals of Canadian history.

As for Silent Enemy? It failed for a couple of reasons. First, it was a silent film just as the “talkies” were transforming Hollywood. Second, the depression had just hit.

A film about starving pre-contact people did not offer comfort to audiences being staggered by the economic insecurity of the Depression. Westerns and “Indian” movies were shelved and replaced by musicals, detective movies, and yarns about wealthy people living in a world without economic fear.

Chief Buffalo Child Long Lance was buried in Los Angeles under a simple grave marker that appears to have been paid for by the Canadian government for his role as a soldier in the Canadian Expeditionary Force.

In his will, Long Lance left what remained of his wealth to help the students of the St. Paul Residential School in Southern Alberta.

He may have been a “Pretendian,” but in his final act he showed that he cared about the people whose heritage he had appropriated. That contradiction is part of his story too.

I am indebted to the research of Dr. Donald B. Smith of the Ontario Historical Society, who uncovered much of the story of Buffalo Child Long Lance.

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