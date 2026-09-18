Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Dale Holland's avatar
Dale Holland
Sep 18

David Cohen's comments about what to expect from Democrats remind us that Trump is a symptom of a much larger problem and that anyone who believes that constraining or replacing him will make a real difference is in for a rude awakening. Canada needs to move forward to forge new and strengthen existing relationships in Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Asia, Africa, South America and Mexico without looking back.

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Dave Brox's avatar
Dave Brox
Sep 18

The Guess Who said it best, many years ago:

American woman, stay away from me

American woman, mama, let me be

Don't come a-hangin' around my door, I don't wanna see your face no more

I got more important things to do than spend my time growin' old with you

Now woman, I said, "Stay away"

American woman, listen what I say

American woman, get away from me

American woman, mama, let me be

Don't come a-knockin' around my door, don't wanna see your shadow no more

Coloured lights can hypnotize, sparkle someone else's eyes

Now woman, I said, "Get away"

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