Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Ti Na's avatar
Ti Na
8h

I'm still driving up across the border to spend in Canada. Last month my kids got haircuts, my husband shopped for new work clothes and I bought my mom (who lives in Canada) groceries.

I'm choosing to attend Canadian conference this fall instead of one in the US. And for Christmas, my Canadian family is all getting gift cards to Canadian retailers, so no money is going to be spent in the US for gifts.

This dual citizen (who voted by mail for Canadian elections) is rooting for Carney to remain defiant.

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Maureen Mackinnon's avatar
Maureen Mackinnon
8h

I wouldn’t drink their milk if it was offered free

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