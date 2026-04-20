Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Susan Woodman's avatar
Susan Woodman
Apr 20

The environmental impact on people and the land will last for decades. As these poisons are sitting in a vulnerable position I fear that this flood will be released whether by design or negligence.

I don’t know what the federal government can actually do about this extreme danger except maybe building another location for people along the river to move to. This is not fair or right, but at this point people are dying and need a safer place to live until this horrific mess is cleaned up.

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SomeNYDude (he/him)'s avatar
SomeNYDude (he/him)
Apr 20Edited

This is awful to see. The world needs Canadian oil because of the US war on Iran. The environmental costs to people are not worth producing more. As a USer, it seems successive Federal and Alberta governments refused to help fix the source.

I asked a Canadian months ago here on Substack about ramping up wind and solar. Said hydro already produced a lot. And I said removing Alberta oil sands? Not possible she said. It would break Alberta’s economy.

1.4 trillion gallons of toxic water is a Canada problem, not only a local problem.

We need to remove all oil from our lives, and make sure the impacted residents and workers get needed economic help.

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