Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Jean-François Ferry's avatar
Jean-François Ferry
Oct 14

I keep saying - the story is not trump. It’s how American society lets him do all this. Trump will come and go. But what we’ve seen is the tolerance and support for such vile, violent behaviour. This will stay.

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Dr. Brian Taylor's avatar
Dr. Brian Taylor
Oct 14

"As for the threat to send troops across the border by sunset? Freeland points out that Lutnick didn’t have the authority to launch an invasion."

Whether he has the authority or not is not the point. The very fact that someone in Trump's inner circle feels that it is acceptable to say something like that to a representative of another country reveals their core beliefs.

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