When air traffic in the United States ground to a halt on Friday, there was silence from the White House. This, despite the fact that nearly 12,500 planes were affected.

Meanwhile, Canadian airports stepped up, offering help if planes had to be diverted into Canadian airspace. It had disturbing echoes back to 9/11.

But worse than the passenger chaos was the political chaos.

There was a series of contradictory excuses from U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. At first, it was routine maintenance. Say what? Routine maintenance on a busy Friday afternoon in the world’s most active airspace?

Then it was problems with a router. Or copper wire. And this simple problem came with a $50 billion demand from Congress to fix it.

Still silence from the White House.

Microsoft was down for two days. And then Apple went black. Then online banking and hotel booking services took a hit. It was all happening in the United States.

Nowhere else.

When the National Security Agency (NSA) intelligence network went down, there should have been an all-hands-on-deck alert. But the NSA shrugged and claimed it was just a case of “scheduled routine maintenance”.

For three days, the agency was effectively blind during what were high-stakes meetings with Russia and China.

“Routine maintenance.” What, did a floppy disk got stuck in the disc drive?

When pressed on the issue in China, Donald Trump brushed off the growing concern and told the public to “relax.” He was too focused on kissing up to Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. He wasn’t going to let the massive security vacuum throw him off.

Meanwhile, talk shows discussed whether people needed to stock up on food and water and have cash on hand. In the vacuum of leadership and credible answers, all manner of conspiracy thinking has been raging.

It was China.

It was Russia.

It was Iran.

It was rogue AI.

It was the fact that the entire structure of the internet is apparently held together with gum and thread.

Trump was determined to squash this speculation. But it wasn’t to reassure the American people. He was anxious not to look like he had been played for a sucker by the AI lords, China, Russia, or Iran.

When asked why he had held back the billions that had been allocated for upgrades on the air traffic system, Trump patted himself on the back, claiming that he had withheld the money to unveil a “big beautiful contract” that would somehow fix all future problems.

But nobody believed him. Nobody was listening anymore.

Little wonder that people took to conspiracy feeds.

Even the most outlandish claim was more credible than the words of the President or the people he has appointed to oversee public safety.

What we are witnessing is a legitimation crisis of the first order. Jürgen Habermas wrote that systems unravel when people no longer believe that those in leadership can protect them.

A legitimation crisis is bigger than the loss of credibility of a single leader or administration. This is about the fall of Empire.

Throughout the Trump regime, I have found myself continually returning to W. B. Yeats’s The Second Coming — it seems he anticipated how MAGA came to power in the first place:

Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world. The best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity.

In the face of the chaos of the last two years, the passionate intensity of those MAGA rage influencers has dissipated. They too have lost faith. From Joe Rogan to Laura Loomer, the MAGA evangelists are jumping ship.

Even Elon Musk is trying to cut himself loose from Trump.

Good luck with that.

Trump has long since abandoned the American people. Those steering this rudderless ship are stuffing their pockets while they can and leaving public safety to chance.

But it’s not just the American people who are at risk. When the world’s greatest superpower can no longer explain why it can’t keep the lights on, we are in a dangerous place.

No wonder people are stocking up.

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