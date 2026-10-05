Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Frank van Doorn🇨🇦's avatar
Frank van Doorn🇨🇦
Oct 5

I’ll simply leave this old gem right here …

“A nation can survive its fools and even the ambitious, but it cannot survive treason from within. For the traitor appears not a traitor. He speaks in the accent familiar to his victims, and he appeals to the base that lies deep in the hearts of all men… A murderer is less to be feared.”

Marcus Tullius Cicero (106-43 BC)

Prominent Roman statesman, orator, and philosopher

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CDN
Oct 5

I read something in the Montréal Gazette yesterday about the PQ having a meeting planned with government reps in Washington, in March. It didn't happen because it was cancelled due to the start of the Iran war. Seems the US is trying to interfere in our affairs in 2 fronts...

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