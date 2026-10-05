A few years ago, I wrote a song called This is How the City Falls — a parable about how the real threat to democracy is not external but from within. The fabled ancient cities were not destroyed by the power of the siege engines, but by trickery and traitors on the inside.

It was a warning to pay attention to the forces in our own country that are actively trying to divide us from each other.

I have been thinking about that song as I learn more about the meetings between Alberta separatists and US State Department officials. I have written in the past about meetings that apparently included a promise of a $500 million slush fund to help break up Canada.

The Globe and Mail has an explosive report that in those meetings, a group of separatists offered to turn over control of Canadian fresh water in exchange for the financial backing to break up our nation.

They had no mandate for talks.

And yet they were given top-level access in Washington.

This group of quislings didn’t bother to tell anyone in Alberta that “independence” was little more than a back room deal to sell off the water resources in a drought-stressed province.

Treason? What else could this be?

And yet don’t expect any consequences or investigations.

Premier Danielle Smith has bent herself backwards to support this betrayal by pushing a referendum the courts have already ruled illegal twice.

Canadian online spaces are being overrun with both US and Russian fake accounts driving disinformation and division. How much foreign money is flooding into our nation is hard to say, as Canadian officials continue to look the other way.

Similar concerns have been raised about possible interference helping the separatist wave in the Quebec election.

When Quebec Premier Christine Frechette raised concerns about US interference in the provincial election, she was subjected to eye-rolling and ridicule.

Never mind the fact that the United States has been actively interfering in elections in Brazil, Germany, and Colombia. They have used increasingly predatory language towards our nation.

The strategy to take down Canada from the inside has been there for all to see.

While Canadian leaders focus on massively building up our military capabilities and developing new drone powers, United States planners have been thinking of a whole other kind of warfare.

They understand that overt threats by the United States have only stiffened our resolve and driven new levels of patriotism.

In February, a US right-wing think tank, the Defence Analyses and Research Corporation (DARC), put forward the proposition that rather than openly attacking Canada, the White House should focus on exacerbating regional tensions.

Then the United States could pick up the pieces.

The “Centrifugal Strategy” paper calls on the United States to exploit points of division so that Canada will fall apart from the inside. Alberta and Quebec are two obvious targets. DARC specifically called for “covert support for PQ ahead of the election.”

We learn that the Parti Québécois held meetings with the Alberta separatists on common cause. Plans were in place to meet with Trump officials. What online manipulation or foreign interference is now too late. The ballots are being cast and the PQ are on the road to a big victory.

The US strategy also maps out plans to exploit divisions between the Indigenous community and the white population, arguing that Canada has “capitulated to the Natives” and that it is necessary to “weaponize” reconciliation between Canada and First Nations to “slowly nudge” conflict.

Another target of their strategy is to build on anti-immigrant hate. You can see both anti-Indigenous and anti-immigrant sentiment being driven by BOT and rage farm groups across our online sphere. These elements are playing out with separatists in Alberta and Quebec.

I have warned about this style of warfare since I began The Resistance Substack. It’s why I refer to Danielle Smith as Donbas Danielle.

There are obvious parallels between the front group used to break Donbas from Ukraine and the group of Alberta punters meeting in the top corridors of power in Washington.

Last June I called on Foreign Influence Transparency Commissioner Anton Boegman to launch an investigation into the meetings between the Alberta separatists and US officials.

Unfortunately, they completely blew off my request.

The response I received wasn’t even signed by someone in Mr. Boegman’s department. It came from an anonymous Public Safety account that simply called itself “Media Relations.”

The anonymous “spokesperson” claimed that the Commissioner did not have a mandate to conduct national security investigations.

I had specifically requested he act under his legal mandate laid out in Section 2 of the Foreign Interference Act. The office of the Commissioner clearly has the right to investigate “arrangements” with foreign actors:

arrangement means an arrangement under which a person undertakes to carry out, under the direction of or in association with a foreign principal, any of the following activities in relation to a political or governmental process in Canada: (a) communicating with a public office holder; (b) communicating or disseminating or causing to be communicated or disseminated by any means, including social media, information that is related to the political or governmental process; (c) distributing money or items of value

If meetings took place between groups of self-styled leaders and the State Department, they warrant a full investigation.

Yet, in the case of the office of the Foreign Interference Commissioner, the unnamed person told me that any future concerns should be sent to the “general inquiries” email in the Department of Public Safety Canada.

In other words, buzz off.

Since then, I have seen no indication that the federal government or officials are taking seriously in any way the growing menace from the United States to intervene and undermine our elections.

Germany spoke up about interference. The UK spoke up about interference. Brazil has spoken up.

In Canada, we have evidence of groups offering to give away Canadian resources to secure the destruction of our country, and yet everyone in power carries on as if this were normal.

I believe that Canada will get through these times, but we cannot be naïve about the threat facing us. In the song I warned:

This is how the city falls

Not like how you dreamed at all

Not the stranger outside the wall

This is the how the city falls

I have made it my life mission to ensure this scenario doesn’t happen. It began when I wrote the song, and it carries on in everything I do today.

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This Is How the City Falls was on the Grievous Angels Last Call for Cinderella album.