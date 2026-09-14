George Chuvalo, the former Canadian heavyweight champion, has gone to the angels.

I had been thinking about Chuvalo all summer. I am not sure why, but he was on my mind and when I think of Chuvalo, I always think of my Dad.

Early George Chuvalo publicity photo.

My Dad marched to his own drummer. I don’t ever remember him watching a hockey, baseball or football game. But he knew everything about the so-called “sweet science.”

He met Rocky Marciano once, and was proud that my grandfather Charlie Angus had seen the great Jack Johnson fight in Glasgow. My dad used to tell tales of Jack Johnson’s defiance of the racist state (every time he fought, people were lynched).

He would compare the skill of Sugar Ray Leonard to the original Sugar Ray Robinson.

My Dad liked telling my brother and I about the night draft dodger Jack Dempsey was robbed of the title by the “fighting marine” Gene Tunney because of the introduction of the standing 8-count.

Boxing was a vicious sport that preyed on those from the underclass, but it was also a stage for incredible tales of courage and determination from Jim Braddock to MuhammadAli.

But it was stories about George Chuvalo that touched my dad the most.

Not so much the epic fight with Ali in Toronto, but the tragedy afterwards – how George was devastated by a series of heartbreaking deaths.

In his 2013 autobiography, Chuvalo wrote,

“If you added up every punch I took and multiplied the total by 10,000, it wouldn’t begin to equal the pain of losing three sons and a wife to drugs and suicide.”

You wouldn’t think it possible to get up off the canvas after such relentless punishment, but Chuvalo did. He responded to the tragedy by going from school to school and church to church to try and help keep kids off drugs.

Anyone who met Chuvalo talked about his care and gentle way of speaking with the young.

A big bruised face with a bruised and gentle heart.

That was the Chuvalo my Dad loved.

George Chuvalo spreading his message to school kids in 2011.

Let’s go back to 1966 when Muhammad Ali told the American media that he would not accept his draft notice to go fight in Vietnam.

“I ain’t got no quarrel with them, Viet Cong. No Viet Cong ever called me n*****.”

At the time, Ali was at the height of his skill and just beginning to show himself as the greatest athlete of his generation (and one of the greatest athletes of the century).

The Boxing Commission of Illinois immediately cancelled a fight he had with challenger Ernie Terrell. Every other city in the United States followed suit, making it impossible for Ali to defend his title.

But then Toronto called.

On little more than two weeks’ notice, they put together the fight with Ali and Canadian champion George Chuvalo. The press wrote it off as a joke. They thought Chuvalo would be easily defeated.

But Chuvalo showed up ready to rumble. He hit Ali with punishing power and went the distance. Ali won the fight on points, but the defeated opponent won the battle of the quips. After the fight, Ali had to go to the hospital for internal bleeding.

Chuvalo smiled and said,

“Well, after the fight I went dancing with my wife.”

Chuvalo goes the distance with Ali at Maple Leaf Gardens (1966)

Ali failed to knock him to the ground. Foreman tried, as did Norton and Frazier, but Chuvalo always stood defiantly.

And when personal tragedy pounded him relentlessly, he got up and became an inspiration for so many others who had been beaten down by life.

George Chuvalo has gone to the angels. He has earned his rest.

In these tough times, Canadians can invoke the Chuvalo spirit. We will never be knocked down, never defeated and will still be standing strong with our bruised but gentle hearts.

I want to share a song I wrote many years ago in tribute to George Chuvalo. I hope you enjoy.https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/seniors-climate-change-pipelines-witness-rally-ottawa-parliament-hill-9.7347544

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