Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Dave Brox's avatar
Dave Brox
Sep 14Edited

George Chuvalo never gave up. Canada will never give up. We can take a punch. Beware our maple-duster uppercut, 'muricans.

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Maurine Mihalek's avatar
Maurine Mihalek
Sep 14

Charlie, what a beautiful tribute to George Chuvalo and his indomitable spirit. May he rest in peace. The song you wrote is moving. Like George Canada will never be knocked down. Canada will prevail.

Keep up the good work and your elbows. I'm in the US and support you and Canada 1000%.

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