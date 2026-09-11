Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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wisewebwoman's avatar
wisewebwoman
Sep 11

Jeez I found myself cursing his photo. How quickly the USA wants to bury all our assistance and kindness - as good neighbours do. I am so very happy that we are forging our relationships elsewhere, the big one being Europe. Hoekstra is soiling Gander and their wonderful hospitality with his demeaning remarks. All part of the Felon's policies and his sycophantic enablers. Well done Gander, take the high road.

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Stephen M Kahnert's avatar
Stephen M Kahnert
Sep 11

Remember the WH ambushing Zalenskyy over not expressing gratitude to the United States? Talk about projection. “Canada has nothing we need” he says. I beg to differ. Bigly.

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