The people of Gander are gathering to celebrate one of the best good news stories in our nation’s history. Twenty-five years ago, on 9/11, over 250 planes bound for the United States were forced to land in Canada. Thirty-eight of those jets were forced to land in the tiny town of Gander.

There was no plan in place to deal with the 7,000 passengers. Where would they sleep? How would they be fed?

The stranded Americans virtually doubled the population of the town. But the people of Gander took it upon themselves to welcome the families into their homes. They put on feasts, ensured there was medical support for every passenger and held events to keep the spirits up of the disoriented passengers.

Passengers being fed on 9/11. Canadians sprang into action and provided 7000 meals for people. (Come From Away AP)

Gander became one of the great hero tales of that dark time. The story of Gander was made into a popular musical and a recent Canadian Heritage Video.

The spirit of Gander took place as leaders from around the world declared “We are all American now.” Such was the solidarity of the time.

How much the world has changed since then.

Over this summer, Canada has been on the receiving end of an escalating rain of abuse and threats from American officials. Howard Lutnick says we suck. Pete Hegseth is trolling teenage cadets. Scott Bessent says we are like yipping little dogs.

Donald Trump continues to demean our Prime Minister while claiming he will force the economic collapse of our nation.

And Ambassador Pete Hoekstra is openly mocking our sovereignty by cheering on Donald Trump’s attempt to rename one of the Great Lakes.

This outpouring of hate has cast a dark shadow on the 25th anniversary in Gander. This is because Ambassador Pete Hoekstra will be there. As a matter of protocol, I understand why the American ambassador will be present. And I have deep respect for the people of Gander who are trying to keep the focus on the shared spirit that was.

But Hoekstra remains a lightning rod. He is actively undermining our nation and is a symbol of how the spirit of Gander has been squandered by the nation that we helped.

In the early days of the Trump attack on Canada, many Canadians, including Prime Minister Trudeau, brought up the story of Gander and the subsequent sacrifice so many Canadians made in the Afghan war that followed.

We did this thinking that it would remind the incoming regime that we are neighbours, allies and friends. But all it did was open us up to ridicule. JD Vance said he was tired of hearing Canada’s “sob stories.”

The reality is there are no shared values between our democratic nation and their increasingly unhinged gangster regime. It casts a dark pall over how Canadians remember our outpouring of love and support on 9/11.

On this 25th anniversary, I choose to celebrate the Gander spirit in every Canadian.

The Gander Airport crew who helped passengers on 9/11 reunited (AP)

As for Pete Hoekstra and the rest of them? They would do well to reflect on how they have left their nation increasingly isolated and alone on the world stage.

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