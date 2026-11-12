The time has come to defy Marco Rubio and Donald Trump and their brutal blockade of Cuba. We cannot wait for our government to step up. We cannot hope that a new Congress will do the right thing. Children’s lives are at risk, and we need to act now.

Earlier this fall, a paediatric surgeon at a children’s hospital in Cuba contacted the Canadian aid group Containers 4 Cuba (C4C) with devastating news: they had run out of medical supplies to treat sick babies.

The MAGA blockade had shut off access to essential supplies. C4C called Meidas Canada and asked if we could help.

For the past six weeks, Meidas Canada has been working on a plan to get the urgently needed medical supplies to hospitals. Air transport has been arranged, and we are working with the on-the-ground teams to ensure the aid is delivered to the hospitals.

But we need your help to make it happen. Containers 4 Cuba needs financial donations to purchase the medical supplies.

To give you a sense of the need, a box of medical sutures costs $250. A hospital might use a box in a child’s surgery. Think about that, fellow resisters: something as basic as surgical sutures can make the difference between a hospital being able to perform a lifesaving operation or not.

Earlier this week, Meidas Canada sat down with Katheryne Schulz from C4C to discuss the desperate situation facing children’s hospitals in Cuba and what we can do to help. I invite you to watch and share.

To donate to Containers 4 Cuba, visit: https://www.tinyurl.com/CubanHospitals

Your help is needed in a big way. But we can do this. Together.

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