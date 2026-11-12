Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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wisewebwoman's avatar
wisewebwoman
8h

When did genocide become normalized? I do donate to this Cuban charity but it is appalling that these brutal measures are taken against sovereign countries. Barbaric. Recessive. We never learn. I needed to vent that.

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john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)'s avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
8h

The US blockade that is starving Cuba is a precursor to genocide, in the name of claiming "beautiful beachfront property."

This has nothing to do with liberating the beautiful people of Cuba. It is another real estate fantasy of MAGAlomaniac Trump and his despicable grifting son-in-law Kushner.

Donation sent.

Thank you Charlie.

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