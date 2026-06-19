Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Canadian Returnee's avatar
Canadian Returnee
5h

Trump made Iran great again

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wisewebwoman's avatar
wisewebwoman
5h

His dim grasp of matters outside his own greed and avarice has plunged the US into a downward slope, that will take decades (if ever) from which to recover. He is also a laughing stock. Macron maneuvered him into Versailles to sign the Iran agreement. The site of the German surrender in WW2. But his ignorance would not allow him to know that. His disastrous "policies" know no bottom. Comparing his regime to Obama's opening of his centre yesterday (reminding us of decency and expertise) was quite earth-shaking. The USA is no longer respected or trusted. Not quite 2 years in.

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