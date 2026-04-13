Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Susan Woodman's avatar
Susan Woodman
Apr 13

The Catholic church has a really good grasp of history. They have been the bad guys and oppressors many times in the past thousand or so years so Pope Leo understands the mechanisms of oppression and how to counter it.

In times of extreme stress people often go back to their childhood religion ( if it was a safe feeling space) and Pope Leo has the opportunity to rally a very large audience to the cause of justice, humanity and peace.

I’m glad he is that type of strong and moral leader.

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Reba's avatar
Reba
Apr 13

Once again, you have heaved your written word right into the bull’s-eye! Keep up the good work🔥

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