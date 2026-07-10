Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Crone Crowing's avatar
Crone Crowing
2h

Charlie, this lands hard. The border threat, the "narco state" smear campaign, the schoolyard bully framing; a lot of us have felt but couldn't quite put words to.

I keep coming back to an image for what's happening south of us. I used to think of it as a toilet bowl, Canada and Mexico caught in the outer pull just by proximity to a country making terrible choices. Now I think it's more like a sinkhole. The ground itself is giving way at the centre, and everyone assumes the rest of us just get pulled in until the dust settles.

I don't accept that as inevitable. Canada can hold the line at the edge of that sinkhole, not by getting swallowed and not by pretending it isn't happening next door, but by being the stable ground around it. We can help steady our neighbour without sacrificing our own interior to do it.

What I appreciate most here is you're not just describing the pressure, you're actively telling Canadians to keep our elbows up: don't submit, kick at that darkness, don't let foreign interference or internal sabotage soften the line. Thank you for the commentary and putting action to words and refusing to let this slide by unnoticed.

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Wade Baynham's avatar
Wade Baynham
3h

I am remembering, and calling my elected officials, today and every day. This is more bankruptcy and insanity by the Trump regime.

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