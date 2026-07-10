A new report in the Daily Beast has revealed just how far the White House is willing to go to upend international law and to attack allies.

According to sources, during a phone call in early 2025 with Prime Minster Trudeau, Trump threatened to rip up the Boundary Convention (signed in 1908), which officially defined the border division between the United States and Canada.

Such a move would plunge the two nations into a dangerous stand-off as Trump was openly bragging about moving the border 50 kms further north.

His message to Trudeau was blunt:

“I tear that up, and your whole country unravels.”

Technically, Canada could rely on previous border commissions from 1818 and 1846 to claim the right to hold the line, but it wouldn’t mean much. Trump’s threat would create a destabilized situation along the 9,000 km undefended border.

Trump’s threat came as Washington was falsely accusing Canada of being a narco state and allowing terrorists across the border. This language was setting up the scenario for Trump to justify any kind of provocative action.

As well, by refusing to recognize the sovereignty of the border, Washington could have exploited flash disputes engineered by bad actors (like at the Coutts border). Canada would effectively find itself at war.

On March 4, 2025, Prime Minister Trudeau held an extraordinary press conference. He was joined by Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Finance Minister Dominic Leblanc. You could see on their faces that they were rattled.

The Prime Minister didn’t say exactly what kind of threat had been made, but it was clearly serious enough for him to break all diplomatic niceties and bring the case to the Canadian people.

Washington, he told Canadians, was determined to force “a total collapse of the Canadian economy” because it “makes it easier to annex us.”

Trudeau’s anger was evident. He accused Trump of threatening America’s most loyal ally while aligning American interests with the “lying, murderous dictator” Vladimir Putin. But then he did something Trump never expected – he vowed to fight back.

The PM announced a counter-tariff war targeting $155 billion in American products. The move would plunge North America into economic crisis and have massive ramifications, but the Prime Minister rallied Canadians by reminding them that, despite the threat and the economic hard times that were sure to follow, he was confident Canadians would hold the line.

“When it comes to defending our great nation, there is no price we all aren’t willing to pay.”

Trump taco’d but his rage against Canada smouldered.

He declared that we were the “nastiest” nation he had ever had to deal with. His officials Lutnick, Navarro, and Hoekstra continued to insult and belittle us. They blamed us for the impasse, claiming we had unfairly targeted them. And Trump never stopped his rhetoric about claiming that Canada’s sovereignty was up for discussion.

The news about the Trump border threat comes as the President tried to upend the NATO meetings threats against Greenland. He made false claims that Greenland is surrounded by Chinese and Russian ships and declared the island “should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark.”

In January 2025, Trump attempted to intimidate Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederickson into giving him Greenland. He called her and screamed at her that he would take the island by force if she didn’t give in.

The result was a showdown with NATO in which Trump taco’d again.

But he has clearly not backed away from the threat. He is putting the future of the NATO alliance at deliberate risk, stating he is considering pulling American troops out of Europe unless they side with him in the pressure campaign on Denmark.

Trump’s threats to Greenland and NATO come as he relaunches the war in the Strait of Hormuz, causing increased economic and political instability.

What is the end game for the Trump regime?

The politics of deranged threat have left the United States increasingly isolated on the global stage. A dramatic realignment of global power is taking place, and no matter what happens from here, the United States will be the loser.

Consider the results of the recent poll of global democracies conducted by the Alliance of Democracies. It found that an increasing number of democratic nations view the United States as the greatest threat in the world.

The poll, which is supported by numerous European governmental bodies, major US corporations and US government-linked groups, found that nations are turning to China as a more stable global partner.

As for Canada, we must always be mindful that the threat along the border has not gone away. The only reason Trump backed down was that the government vowed to fight back with everything we have.

Canada has made its way in the world through quiet diplomacy, but March 4, 2025 might be remembered as the key moment when we threatened to punch the schoolyard bully in the face.

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