Donald Trump returned from his trip to China and turned his rage to Canada.

Little wonder.

While Trump was betraying the people of Ukraine, Europe and the United States, our Prime Minister called out Putin’s illegal war — showing the world how one stands up to tyrants.

While Trump got a bemused pat on the head from President Xi Jinping, Mr. Carney came home with a $400 million tariff break for Canadian farmers.

Talk about a real win. No wonder Trump’s gang were furious.

Pete Navarro claimed our successful trade negotiations with China were “offensive in the extreme.”

Trump, speaking the language of a sexual predator, made a very creepy allusion to how Canada is acting “emboldened and we can’t let them feel that way anymore.”

Then we learned that Pete Hegseth was ordering US military staff to break off friendships with their Canadian colleagues. As MAGA cheered on Russia and North Korea, Canada was being defined as the dangerous enemy.

Meanwhile in Canada, life went on. We have grown used to the threat on our border.

But for this Sunday morning reflection, I want to step back from today’s madness and share a longer historical view of border issues.

The Canadian War Museum has an incredible exhibit called Close to Conflict: Canada and the American Civil War.

It is a fascinating look at how the US Civil War (1861 - 1865) led to the development of Canada as a distinct and independent nation. It tells the story of the Black freedom community at Buxton, Ontario and how John Wilkes Booth bragged about his plan to shoot President Lincoln at a Confederate hangout in Montreal.

In the face of violence on the border, the British colonists in the Maritimes, Ontario and Quebec had to overcome their quarrelsome differences and forge a nation rooted in compromise and the rule of law.

There are so many dark stories right now; this one is about how a nation was forged and why it continues to chart its own course.

Recently, our team met with the exhibit curators and filmed this documentary. I invite you to get a cup of coffee and take some time out this morning to learn a bit of history you probably weren’t taught in school.

I think you will really enjoy it.

For more information on the exhibit, which runs now until February 28, 2027, visit the Canadian War Museum at https://www.warmuseum.ca/exhibitions

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