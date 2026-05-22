Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Charlton's avatar
John Charlton
5h

Two points Charlie:

Here is a great opportunity for Canada, lets bring what is left of the CDC to Canada? lets start by offering a new home to bring the CDC back to what it needs to be, a top research institution and let the USA suffer for the loss, with our close ties to EU and Asia the CDC could be something very powerful once again in the trusted hands of a cooperative nation like Canada.

Lets make the Gordie Howe Bridge a one way entry into Canada, Trump can't stop Canada from opening its side and start making money for Windsor Ontario. We don't want to go to the USA but the US people want to come to Canada, so who cares if you can't get back to the USA on that bridge.

Reply
Share
3 replies
M & J Gyokery's avatar
M & J Gyokery
4h

Just received an email this morning from Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Public Health, informing us that an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine is recommended this Spring. As seniors we always take our vaccines as recommended, which are free. Really dumb not to. It saves paying for a funeral.

Reply
Share
2 replies
61 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Angus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture