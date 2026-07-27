For the last seven months, the people of Kashechewan have been living as refugees, 1300 kms away from home in Niagara Falls.

A pump failure at the community’s water treatment plant caused parasites to get into the water system. Dozens became sick. Families were forced to leave everything behind.

Perhaps you’ve heard of Kashechewan. Every spring, the community faces the threat of evacuation because it sits on a huge floodplain protected by a dike wall with serious imperfections.

The latest water crisis was the result of failing infrastructure.

During my 21 years in Parliament, the issues facing the community of Kashechewan were always on my mind. Soon after I was first elected, I flew to the community (there are no roads in the northern part of my constituency) and was shocked by the terrible conditions of the housing, the school and the substandard water plant.

Then, in 2005, an E. coli outbreak in the water drew international attention. I fought like hell to get the government to start addressing the issue of bad water on the northern reserves.

I sat at the table with Minister Andy Scott when the agreement was signed with the federal government to relocate the community to higher ground.

That was over two decades ago.

In the years that followed, I sat in on meetings with Minister Jim Prentice, pushing the government to follow up on the promise to move the community to safe ground.

Minister after minister came and nothing changed for the people of Kash.

Just a few years ago, the Trudeau government sent up representatives to sign another agreement committing to a new relationship.

The people are still waiting.

Kashechewan is not an isolated situation. Across Northern Canada, First Nations communities continue to live with chronic underfunding of infrastructure. When systems fail, the government response comes at a snail’s pace.

The same story has played out in Attawapiskat, Martin Falls, and Neskantaga (which has gone 30 years without safe drinking water). Canada is one of the richest countries in the world. So how did we allow this to happen?

I know many of you have questions. That’s why I want to share this conversation with Tyson Wesley of Kashechewan First Nation. He speaks with clarity, honesty and deep love for his community.

If you want to understand how this crisis continues — and why it should matter to Canadians — I hope you’ll take the time to watch.

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