Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Kate Griffith's avatar
Kate Griffith
7h

The neglect of our indigenous communities, the failure to provide potable water and basic infrastructure we take for granted everywhere else in Canada is a flagrant dereliction. We cannot be pointing fingers at other nations and their human rights records when we fail to look after our own.

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The Fact And Just The Facts's avatar
The Fact And Just The Facts
6h

All the indigenous peoples in the USA, unless they have casinos, are not provided for equally. They have no power regardless of who is in charge of the government. How we treat indigenous communities and the less fortunate shows our true character and thus the character of our nations.

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