Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Cypher997's avatar
Cypher997
Jan 7

I stand with Canada, Ukraine, Greenland, and every nation that still respects and abides by rule of law. I do not stand with the US as it has become the monster that my grandfather fought against in WWII, saying this as a US citizen that is still stuck in his home country but is actively seeking to leave it in order to better work in stopping its madness.

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Rob Nelson's avatar
Rob Nelson
Jan 7

My wife and I love Canada. We have friends, customers, and clients in Canada. Trump is a freaking moron. We must remove him. He has hurt our economy, our relationships with allies, and he has the worst Cabinet in the history of America.

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