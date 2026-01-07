We Are Holding the Line for Democracy
Canada refuses to bow to the gangster regime in Washington.
We stand with the free world.
Charlie Angus / The Resistance is a reader-supported publication - please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Thank you.
Canada refuses to bow to the gangster regime in Washington.
We stand with the free world.
Charlie Angus / The Resistance is a reader-supported publication - please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Thank you.
No posts
I stand with Canada, Ukraine, Greenland, and every nation that still respects and abides by rule of law. I do not stand with the US as it has become the monster that my grandfather fought against in WWII, saying this as a US citizen that is still stuck in his home country but is actively seeking to leave it in order to better work in stopping its madness.
My wife and I love Canada. We have friends, customers, and clients in Canada. Trump is a freaking moron. We must remove him. He has hurt our economy, our relationships with allies, and he has the worst Cabinet in the history of America.