Did you see Prime Minister Carney’s recent statement to Canadians, where he held up a statue of Sir Isaac Brock?

Who could have imagined that on the eve of tense trade negotiations, the PM would invoke the memory of the British general who died fighting the American invasion of our country?

It was a truly astonishing moment.

Prime Minister Carney was reminding us of the spirit of Isaac Brock because our nation has faced serious threats before, and we will survive the threats we face today.

Wow. Nothing subtle about that message.

So many Canadians grew up with the sense that Canadian history was dull and disconnected from our reality. But the threat to our nation is serious. More serious than we could have imagined.

This morning, I want to share a Meidas Canada Network video from my trip to Windsor to rediscover the history of militant resistance — Anglophone, Francophone, Indigenous — to stop the threat from the United States.

We are living through history, my friends. If we continue to stand together and draw strength from our past, we will get through these times.

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