We Need To Know Our History
Did you see Prime Minister Carney’s recent statement to Canadians, where he held up a statue of Sir Isaac Brock?
Who could have imagined that on the eve of tense trade negotiations, the PM would invoke the memory of the British general who died fighting the American invasion of our country?
It was a truly astonishing moment.
Prime Minister Carney was reminding us of the spirit of Isaac Brock because our nation has faced serious threats before, and we will survive the threats we face today.
Wow. Nothing subtle about that message.
So many Canadians grew up with the sense that Canadian history was dull and disconnected from our reality. But the threat to our nation is serious. More serious than we could have imagined.
This morning, I want to share a Meidas Canada Network video from my trip to Windsor to rediscover the history of militant resistance — Anglophone, Francophone, Indigenous — to stop the threat from the United States.
We are living through history, my friends. If we continue to stand together and draw strength from our past, we will get through these times.
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So many misunderstood his gesture and mocked him for this. They forget his sense of humour while driving home an excellent point of resistance. We have a long history of defending our country and we will continue to do so. Nothing Carney ever says is hateful or spiteful. But his messaging resonates along with the subtle humour. Unlike that ignorant, uneducated buffoon he has to deal with who can't even come close to 1% of his intelligence, qualifications and diplomatic skills.
My parents used to winter in Arizona. At a social function an American loudly bragged the usual USA "best country in the world, biggest military, won WWII" jingoism, and then went on to say Canada had no military and had never won a war.
Dad quietly smiled and said "we kicked your ass in the War of 1812." The guy had no idea we had burned down the White House in 1814.
For myself, I am proud that Canadians did not sit out WWII hoping their geography would save them, leaving others to deal with, and suffer from, fascism...and that we have had a sterling reputation as peacekeepers.