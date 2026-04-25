Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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wisewebwoman's avatar
wisewebwoman
Apr 25

So many misunderstood his gesture and mocked him for this. They forget his sense of humour while driving home an excellent point of resistance. We have a long history of defending our country and we will continue to do so. Nothing Carney ever says is hateful or spiteful. But his messaging resonates along with the subtle humour. Unlike that ignorant, uneducated buffoon he has to deal with who can't even come close to 1% of his intelligence, qualifications and diplomatic skills.

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Janet Wilson's avatar
Janet Wilson
Apr 25

My parents used to winter in Arizona. At a social function an American loudly bragged the usual USA "best country in the world, biggest military, won WWII" jingoism, and then went on to say Canada had no military and had never won a war.

Dad quietly smiled and said "we kicked your ass in the War of 1812." The guy had no idea we had burned down the White House in 1814.

For myself, I am proud that Canadians did not sit out WWII hoping their geography would save them, leaving others to deal with, and suffer from, fascism...and that we have had a sterling reputation as peacekeepers.

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