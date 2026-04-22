Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
Apr 22

I spoke with a Lebanese-Canadian friend last week. They have heard from friends and family that Israel has already put up the barbed wire and construction hoarding in Southern Lebanon. This is another Israeli land grab for Israeli “Lebensraum.” I am hoping that as the power of the US collapses, so will the unconditional support of the Israeli butchers (who also abuse the Israelis who disagree with them), will stop. There are positive signs coming out of Europe, and even here in Canada, CRA has revoked the charitable status of many orgs that have funded Israel. It isn’t nearly enough. We need the same kind of sanctions against Israel that are in place against Russia and Iran.

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Darlene M. Juschka, PhD Ze/hir's avatar
Darlene M. Juschka, PhD Ze/hir
Apr 22

Israeli settlers dressed as soldiers attacked a school and killed two Palestinians - one 14yrs old, and wounded others today. I’m horrified by the Israel government and citizens for what they are doing. Thanks for staying on top of this appalling situation Charlie!

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