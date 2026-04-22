“There used to be an unwritten rule that women and children were off limits. That completely does not exist anymore.” — Human rights activist (Tel Aviv)

The image of an Israeli soldier using a sledgehammer to destroy the face of the crucified Christ caused international outrage.

President Netanyahu promised to punish the two soldiers involved. He assured the world they would put the cross back up — just to make things nice again.

This incident happened as Israel was pulverizing villages in Lebanon, dropping white phosphorus on fields, and leaving these ancient settlements as uninhabitable waste.

But Netanyahu made no promises to deal with IDF soldiers going through the abandoned houses, taking selfies while putting on the underwear of women who had fled the scene in terror.

Or the soldiers hosting feasts in homes they invaded, having stolen the family’s food.

Or the five soldiers who were let off after being caught on film raping a Palestinian detainee.

Just business as usual for the IDF.

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia condemned the attack on the crucifix as part of a larger pattern of destroying the culture of the people in order to destroy their spirit:

“What is the real problem today? The risk is that a lack of culture infects every other dimension of life. Religious fundamentalism, or even civic or political fundamentalism, all share the same root: a total absence of culture. What matters is imposing oneself through force and violence.”

He then went on to say that Jesus had roots in Lebanon as well.

“I would like to point out to Benjamin Netanyahu that Jesus himself went to Tyre and Sidon, in southern Lebanon. But he did not go there to kill; he went to multiply bread, to heal, to perform miracles – not to destroy.”

But Netanyahu has his own biblical stories to share.

Israeli Holocaust historian Omer Bartov pointed out in The New York Times that as the army poured into Gaza, Netanyahu stated, “Remember what Amalek did to you.”

It was a biblical evocation of the Israelites to “kill alike men and women, infants and sucklings” of those they came across. Bartov wrote this in a July 2025 essay entitled “I’m a Genocide Scholar, I Know It When I See it.”

He described himself as a former IDF soldier and the child of two Zionist settlers. As a historian of the Holocaust, he said the genocidal intent of the Israeli state in Gaza was inescapable:

“Israel’s actions could be understood only as the implementation of the expressed intent to make the Gaza Strip uninhabitable for its Palestinian population. My inescapable conclusion has become that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people.”

Despite indictments by the International Criminal Court and multiple international findings of genocide, the world did little to sanction the Netanyahu regime. This has emboldened the IDF to apply similar terror strategies in Lebanon and the West Bank.

A new human rights report on the treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank reveals horrifying levels of violence and intimidation. In 2025, Israelis destroyed over 1659 buildings and forced over 2100 people to leave their homes.

Bedouin herding families faced increasing threat, violence and coordinated attacks by armed settler gangs, military reservists and state security.

But now the threat is being increasingly sexualized.

The report identified increasing numbers of home invasions and sexual assaults. People being forced to strip naked and be filmed for blackmail is another tactic. Settlers stalk and grope women who try to go into the fields or the markets.

There are documented cases of Israeli settlers exposing themselves to children.

Sexual violence against detainees is supported at the highest level of the Israeli establishment with Netanyahu himself cheering the acquittal of soldiers charged with rape. In the West Bank, the sexual violence is used against shepherds and farmers. The report documented two 15-year-old boys who were stripped and urinated on. Photos of their abuse were shared online. In another case, a father was violently sexually assaulted in front of his children.

Milena Ansari of Physicians for Human Rights told The Guardian:

“Israeli officials are effectively green-lighting the use of sexual violence. There is a culture of accepting sexualized assault against Palestinians. There was a discussion in the Knesset about whether or not it is OK to rape a Palestinian. Even the prime minister didn’t say that Israel opposes raping detainees.”

The pattern here is to terrorize the people and break their spirit. These are crimes against an entire people.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert called on the International Criminal Court to save Palestinians from “Jewish terrorists,” but his call has gone unnoticed in the West.

Despite some nice-sounding words from Western governments about human rights, no concerted effort has been made to pressure Israel to stop its war on the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

No serious threats of boycott or sanctions against the country have been put in place.

Omer Bartov warns that this failure to act will have long-term consequences:

“The continued denial of this designation [of genocide] by states, international organizations and legal and scholarly experts will cause unmitigated damage not just to the people of Gaza and Israel but also to the system of international law established in the wake of the horrors of the Holocaust, designed to prevent such atrocities from happening ever again. It is a threat to the very foundations of the moral order on which we all depend.”

Bartov has just published a book, What Went Wrong, on how the Zionist project to rescue Jews from Europe turned into a policy of abuse, torture and genocide.

It is being published in nine languages, but the genocide scholar’s work will not be published in Israel. There is apparently little interest in a country that has embraced terror and torture as a national policy. As for the international community taking a stand?

Don’t hold your breath.

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