Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Mike Wong's avatar
Mike Wong
4d

For me the one question that is not asked very often or at all is what would our economy would look like if we were 100% green in energy production and consumption?

Image the consumers interviewed on the news at the electric charging station, shrugging off the effects of rising cost of gas. Farmers and businesses have an extra margin of safety from rising world prices from fuel inputs.

The time to invest in alternatives was yesterday.

I do have hope, because when China and other countries can manufacture products at even cheaper prices, would provide the motivation for businesses is to move to alternatives.

The current electric car situation was the wake up call for the car industry, which can see the loss of their whole market to the Chinese electric vehicles.

Tons of local jobs can be created to maintain the new alternative energy model all across the country. With Canada's land mass we could generate copious energy for export in possibly in a liquid form, like ammonia, or synthetic fuels.

Imagine not having to ship millions of gallons of fuel each season to the arctic for homes.

The environment would be a major beneficiary of alternative energy

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Fierce Goat's avatar
Fierce Goat
4d

When are we going to wake up. Progress, progress, progress. For whom? The billionaires.

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