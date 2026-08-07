Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Susan Woodman's avatar
Susan Woodman
31m

Add to all this that two of the main grain producers are in a war and the harvesting of grain that feeds a huge part of the world’s population is being challenged by drones, land mines, attacks on ships carrying the grain etc. so even the food that has been successfully grown may not make it to the people that need it.

History, however, does show that the fires raging across the whole planet may have a strangely positive effect. My one hope is that the particulates in the upper atmosphere will cool the planet. In history large amounts of smoke from volcanoes and fires have created mini ice ages… Mother Nature may cool the earth down and reduce the damage for this year.

Regardless, we are facing mass starvation and upheaval because the human population is being driven to desperation by a small pack of power hungry billionaires, mobsters and war criminals.

It is this desperation that they want so they have the slave class that they desire. Of course these want-to-be-gods don’t read history and fail to comprehend how poorly this scenario will end for them.

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Deborah Meister's avatar
Deborah Meister
18m

THANK YOU. World leaders keep treating the climate crisis as if it’s localized, manageable, or in the future. But each of the systems we are pushing to the point of collapse interacts with other systems in ways that are too complex and intricate for our models to predict. We are about to be living on a planet that is hostile to human life, and to many other life forms as well.

It’s not just a matter of adopting green energy (although we need to!) or electric cars. We need to accept that our lifestyle is fundamentally unsustainable — too much travel, too much consumption, oversized homes, too many clothes, — and live smaller so that we and others might live.

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