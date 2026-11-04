Seventy years ago this week, Canada became the nation we think of today — a sovereign, independent power with a reputation for finding consensus in a dangerous world.

In one dramatic showdown, the former British colony became Canada — the peacekeeper; Canada — global negotiator; Canada — the upholder of international law.

And yet, few of us know anything about this crucial turning point in our nation’s history, so let’s go back to the beginning of November 1956 to a global showdown that seems remarkably similar to today.

A key waterway in the Middle East had been seized, leading to a war launched by Israel, which led to the overreach and collapse of arrogant imperialist power, and this brought the Russians and Americans to the point of global confrontation.

No, we aren’t talking about the Strait of Hormuz but the Suez Canal.

At the time, Canada was a nobody on the global stage. We had paid our dues through the heavy battles of the Second World War, but we were still seen as the “dominion” of Great Britain.

Our flag was still the Union Jack.

But those veterans who returned from the war saw Canada’s potential in a new light. Men who survived the North Atlantic convoy and the brutal battle for the Scheldt came back with a determination to create a new Canada.

In the post-war world, Canada was not going to be a camp follower but an independent nation worthy of the blood sacrifice of Juno Beach and Ortona.

Canada had stepped up in the negotiations for the establishment of the 1948 Genocide Convention. We were determined to be seen as players in establishing the United Nations and NATO.

In the 1950s, the world was undergoing dramatic change. Countries in the global south were becoming independent of the power of the old empires — Great Britain and France.

The United States had emerged as the new global superpower, facing off in an emerging Cold War with the Soviet Union.

In 1956, Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser decided to nationalize the Suez Canal, which Britain controlled.

Nasser had been promoting the Aswan Dam Project to modernize Egypt and allow it to become economically independent. When Britain walked away from a financing plan for the dam, Nasser took control of the canal (which was entirely in Egyptian territory) so Egyptians would benefit from it.

This set in motion a series of dangerous escalations.

It began when Israel invaded the Egyptian-controlled Sinai Peninsula and Gaza in October 1956. Israel was militarily backed by France. The Egyptians turned to the Soviets. London was not going to give up the canal because it was key to them maintaining British dominance in the region.

British Prime Minister Anthony Eden decided to teach the former colony a lesson by seizing the canal.

The world was put on edge. The fledgling United Nations was thrown into chaos, as was the newly established NATO alliance. President Eisenhower was frustrated by what he saw as the colonial overreach by Great Britain and France.

The crisis threatened the future of the post-war alliance.

At this point, Canada, the quiet kid on the block, stepped up.

Canadian prime minister Louis St. Laurent broke from our traditional subservience to Britain’s interests and offered to mediate. He sent Lester B. Pearson to work with the belligerent parties through the newly established United Nations.

The de-escalation of the Suez Canal crisis was seen as a defining moment for the UN. Could a new international body hold nations to a principle of the rule of law?

On November 4, 1956, Canada introduced UN Resolution 998 at the first Emergency Session of the United Nations. The vote created the first international peacekeeping force to police the peace in the Suez.

On November 6, 1956, Britain and France backed down.

This marked the end of the British notion of empire and led to Prime Minister Anthony Eden’s resignation. President Nasser emerged as an anti-colonialist hero. Israel’s war in Gaza set the stage for a long and dark occupation.

The Nobel Peace Prize of 1957 was awarded to Lester B. Pearson for negotiating peace and establishing the UN peacekeeping mission.

Canada had arrived on the world stage.

In the decades to come, we played huge roles in peacekeeping missions throughout the key conflicts of the coming decades — Congo, Sinai, Cyprus, Angola, Yugoslavia, Somalia, East Timor, Haiti, Rwanda.

Canadians embraced the notion of blue berets and Canada’s role as a nation of peacekeepers.

When we talk about our role on the international stage, we still see ourselves as the nation moulded by Pearson’s UN vision. But the reality is that over the last decade we have largely abandoned this heritage.

In the early 1990s, Canada had 4,000 soldiers deployed on peacekeeping efforts. This past year we were down to a mere 60.

Prime Minister Carney has announced we are pulling out of peacekeeping to redeploy soldiers to more combat-ready roles as a frightening new Cold War has emerged.

The world is in a more dangerous moment than ever. The UN has been marginalized, and gangster geopolitics have targeted the hard-fought establishment of the international rule of law. Canada is entering a new phase of global leadership as we work to put into reality a vision of middle powers that stand up to the gangsters.

This 70th anniversary of a victory for peace is worth remembering.

Canada’s voice is needed now more than ever.

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