Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Phillip Chee's avatar
Phillip Chee
11h

Thank you for this reminder, Charlie. We need to better our education system to create citizens of our country and not mere taxpayers.

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M & J Gyokery's avatar
M & J Gyokery
10h

Canada's voice was most recently heard around the world when PM Carney told our negotiators to pack up and come home. No tariff agreement if it wasn't fair. The world took notice and other countries that had rushed to Washington to make a deal (including Starmer of England) now regret it. Suddenly the big mouths in Washington had less to say and with Carney ordering new military equipment from countries other than the USA, made them wonder what the hell had happened.

Once again, Canada stood tall, strong, free and fair. That's what happened

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