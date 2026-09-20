Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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carolyn rushton's avatar
carolyn rushton
Sep 20

I have two nephews who were there as reservists, very young men, 20 years old. They came back changed forever , PTSD. Yes they arrived back in Canada and each to their own place, no help whatsoever. When they ever mentioned it to other soldiers they weren't believed because they had never heard of it. Shame on the Canadian Government.

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Maryooch's avatar
Maryooch
Sep 20

As the daughter, sister and mother of military personnel ... I feel like my heart, my head, can't hold all this information. Three generations of pawns used to ... do what, exactly? We never really know.

Much honor and respect to those brave Canadians who stood up for those who couldn't.

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