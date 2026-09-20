Medak Pocket. It is doubtful you have ever heard of this place. Or the fact that this was a defining battle for Canada. The soldiers who served with distinction in the face of horrific violence were told to keep silent.

For the longest time, Canadian officials tried to erase the story of what happened at Medak Pocket. But in this age of monsters, this is a story that must be told.

As we come upon the 33rd anniversary of that fateful week of war, I want to pay tribute to those who held the line in the face of brutal criminality.

In 1993, Canada sent soldiers as part of a UN peacekeeping mission in the Yugoslavian civil war. But there was no peace to keep. Our soldiers were there as international observers holding ground between the military units of the Croats and the Serbs. They had strict orders not to engage in combat.

But Yugoslavia was an early model of the kind of nightmare war that we are seeing now. Mass killings, ethnic cleansing and the wholesale destruction of villages were a fundamental feature of the war.

To be an observer was to watch the mass murder of defenceless people.

It was an impossible task.

A burned-out building during the Siege of Sarajevo. (Andia/Universal)

In Srebrenica, Dutch soldiers had the job of keeping the Bosnian Muslim refugees safe from the units of the Bosnian Serb militia.

The Dutch were lightly armed, and thousands of terrified refugees were counting on them for safety. Instead, the Dutch soldiers held to their strict non-confrontational role, and when the Bosnian Serbs demanded they turn over all Bosnian Muslim men, they complied.

The result was horrific mass killings that shocked the world. It raised serious questions about the failure of the peacekeepers to protect the defenceless.

Presiding judge Gepke Dulek-Schermers at the Hague ruled that Dutch soldiers

“…knew or should have known that the men were not only being screened … but were in real danger of being subjected to torture or execution … by having the men leave the compound unreservedly, they were deprived of a chance of survival”.

Medak Pocket was in a small enclave of Serbian villages in Croatian-controlled territory. The only thing standing between the villagers and the heavily armed Croatian forces were 400 soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (PPCLI) and two mechanized infantry companies from France.

The Canadians had been given clear orders to maintain peace but not to fight. When Croatian forces moved on the Medak Pocket, the Canadians knew what would happen if they stepped aside. The Princess Pats, along with the French, put themselves in the path of the Croatian units as a buffer to stop the advance.

One of the temporary trenches established by D-Coy, 2 PPCLI. (Gov Canada)

The hope was that the Croatian forces would back down and avoid a conflict.

That didn’t happen.

On the morning of September 9, 1993, the Croatians hit the Canadian lines with a massive artillery bombardment. Then the Croatians moved with tanks, mortars and militarized vehicles in a double pincer movement. This was full-on war.

The Croatian units that reached the villages engaged in mass killings. But the larger force was stopped by the refusal of the Canadians to give way. Over several days, the Canadians held their ground, firing at the oncoming forces with discipline and determination. Canada was now in the biggest wartime engagement since Korea.

There was heavy fighting for four days and then a fragile truce. That truce fell apart on September 15. The Croat forces came a second time, and the Canadians still refused to give way. Charlie Company of the Princess Pats was forced to repel five separate Croat attacks.

At this point, Canadian Colonel James Calvin began calling international journalists to come to the Pocket to record what was happening. He wanted to wake the international community to the threat facing the people trapped in the villages.

The determination of the Princess Pats to hold the ground, backed by growing international pressure, forced the Croat forces to withdraw.

Canadians returned to villages that had been burned. They were sickened by what they found. But their action had saved many more from death.

Members of 8 Platoon, C-Coy 2 PPCLI. (LCol Jim Calvin)

It was a finest hour moment. But the Canadian government didn’t see it that way.

The government had been promoting peacekeeping, and the actions of the Second Battalion were seen as problematic by Ottawa.

When the soldiers were pulled out of the line, they were dispersed to their home communities across Canada and told to keep silent about what had occurred at Medak Pocket.

The Yugoslavia campaign caused a rising tide of PTSD among soldiers who witnessed atrocities and relentless targeting of civilians. The Medak Pocket veterans suffered a particularly high rate because they were told not to speak about their experience.

It became apparent that soldiers coming out of action needed to be able to talk about their experience and to be properly debriefed in order to lower rates of psychological trauma.

Slowly, as word of the Medak Pocket action leaked out, there was a realization that this was a moment when Canadian forces showed their best.

In 2002, Governor General Adrienne Clarkson awarded 2 PPCLI the Commander-in-Chief Unit Commendation for extraordinary deeds. The UN gave a special commendation. UN Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali stated that Canadian and French soldiers saved lives and served to the highest standards of peacekeeping.

Medak Pocket was a moment when Canadian volunteers put themselves in serious danger to protect defenceless citizens from war crimes. On this anniversary, I pay tribute to those who served to the highest standards of discipline and courage.

The book Ghosts of the Medak Pocket, written by Carol Off, is worth reading.

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