Tonight the world stands frozen as the madman with the nuclear codes brags that threatening to destroy a civilization is how to negotiate with an adversary.

And over the weekend we watched him standing at the White House window beside a life-sized Easter bunny, shouting vitriol about committing crimes against humanity.

Terrifying.

But not nearly as terrifying as knowing that no one is stepping up to deal with this gangster shakedown politics.

We are watching the collective moral failure and complicity of America’s political institutions, courts, media, and the business class of the most powerful nation on earth. And where are the allied nations? Hoping for the best that he won’t notice us.

We ask ourselves: how did we get here?

I will begin my part in the story back in the summer of 2016. I was in Cleveland, Ohio, at the Quicken Loans Arena when the monster receive the crown of the Republican Party. I was there as part of a Canadian delegation of parliamentary observers.

I saw it with my own eyes.

But even as I watched it go down, I really had no clue what was happening.

And I wasn’t alone.

Millions watched on TV as the monster took to the stage. It was trashy. It was dumb. It was mean. We reached for the popcorn and treated the dying of democracy as if it were just another Botox and rage-blasting reality TV episode.

Without realizing it, we had entered the age of monsters. Because in this new dark age, there was no need for a secret coup. We all got to be part of the studio audience.

As for the criminal connections? The traitorous plots? The sexual abuse? The fascist designs? Not hidden away.

They had been boasted about in rallies for months. Unprecedented coverage was given to the monster so that he could leave us in no uncertain terms what was at play.

We thought we were in on the gag. That he wasn’t serious. That at some appropriate deus ex machina moment, a television host would step on the screen and tell us that our political viewing would soon be returning to normal and dull.

Gerry Springer goes to Washington.

To be fair, a party convention is never the best place to take the pulse of American democracy. They are staged spectacles undertaken after all the deals have been cut and the winner assured. The most you get to hear from the “grassroots” are those affirmations from the various state delegates during the roll call of members. Each state delegation gets three minutes to present itself as caricatures from the heartland.

Hence, the reliance on symbols and performance, like the cowboy hats and “hoo-rahs” from Texas or the green Styrofoam pine trees adorning the heads of the Washington state delegates.

My experience in travelling to the convention was full of this sense of staged performance. I was on a bus packed with the Alabama delegation. They were straight from central casting.

One guy was decked out in the big black hat of the 7th cavalry and acting out like the nutter colonel in Apocalypse Now. Another member of the bus party explained biblical prophecy through tidbits of amateur archeological knowledge he’d picked up on a recent tour of the “Holy Land”.

A heavyset old guy in a white seersucker suit spoke in a slow southern drawl, first explaining how to identify water moccasin snakes, then launching into the strategy for Alabama Republicans to control county-level voting.

Did I look down on them as rubes?

Most definitely.

I was just one of so many seemingly smart political observers who concluded that there was no way a nation as diverse and complex as the United States was going to be taken over by the mob that had formed around Trump.

It wasn’t policy that drew Trump’s supporters; it was license.

Voters tired of being spoken to in sound bites or insincere platitudes revelled in Trump’s abusive disregard. And they wanted a piece of the action.

The phenomenon is called “political disinhibition”. It’s where people feel they can act out in real life with the same asshole entitlement that had previously been limited to online trolling.

Election year 2016 was the year of “political disinhibition,” but it didn’t feel like that in the city of Cleveland. Having written off the spectacle inside the Quicken Loans Arena, I spent a good part of the convention out on the streets talking with people, believing I could trust my instincts and find the real pulse of the United States.

I had expected street battles like Chicago ’68, but the huge street demonstrations in Cleveland seemed more like community fairs. Just as the Republicans had their George Washington and Abe Lincoln costumes inside the stadium, those outside preferred Uncle Sam and Lady Liberty.

When the two sides met, there was often more police than demonstrators, but there was no threat or violence. The people I met in bars and on the street were casual and friendly.

This wasn’t what we were seeing on television. This was the summer of Black Lives Matter and the Sacramento riot, where the far right and so-called ANTIFA fought in the streets.

In the online world, political discourse had totally broken down into toxic rage battles. The fractures spanned the political map. A few tech experts were raising the alarm that the breakdown of online discourse was being manipulated by foreign actors – particularly a group of online disruptors whose IP addresses traced back to Petersburg, Russia, or the offices of Cambridge Analytica.

But most people didn’t clue in on how their screens were manipulating their emotions. They accepted the proposition that the increasingly toxic online realm was indicative of the breakdown of American civil discourse.

I thought that as well. Which is why I was so surprised at the decency of the people I met outside of the convention.

As an official observer, I was able to attend side events where some of the Republican old guard discussed the state of Washington politics. Some of them had the look of shell-shocked prisoners of war.

For decades, the party had built its political muscle by stoking the base with race-based rage. But in 2016, a criminal conman tapped this rage and turned it against the Republican establishment. The people wearing MAGA hats didn’t give a shit about the Republican Party. They revelled in how Trump trashed the party aristocracy – Bush, McCain, Rubio, Cruz.

In Cleveland, the establishment players were left on the margins, hosting small panel discussions about how difficult it would be for the Republican Party to ever win again if they backed a leader who denigrated women as “bitches” (51% of the electorate) or Latinos as “rapists” (36 million voters)?

The journalists hung on their erudite words. Everyone knew this was a political train wreck in the making. But in the arena, nobody noticed. They saw vindication, and they didn’t care that crooks, conmen and Russian puppets were the ones orchestrating the transfer of power.

Take Trump’s campaign manager, Paul Manafort. It should have set off every alarm bell across the media and political establishment. Manafort had spent the previous 10 years in the pay of the Russian oligarchs, promising the kleptocrats he could be useful to Vladimir Putin because he knew how to undermine the Kremlin’s enemies in Europe and the United States.”

This is how he landed the role as key political advisor to Victor Yanukovych, Putin’s puppet leader in Ukraine. In 2013, the Ukrainian people forced Yanukovych out of the country over his attempts to turn Ukraine into a Russian satellite.

An enraged Putin responded to the ouster of Yanukovych by invading the Ukrainian region of Crimea. It was the beginning of the long and brutal war on the Ukrainian people. Manafort then turned his attention to helping coordinate the undermining of Ukrainian democracy through his work for the pro-Russian Party of Regions.

Manafort made over $17 million working as a foreign agent for Russian interests. But he had spent most of it and by 2016 was deeply in debt.

So why did this cash-strapped Manafort suddenly fly back to the United States and offer to work for Trump for free? Author Craig Unger suggests that Manafort hoped to cut a deal on his debt to Oleg Deripaska (a Russian crony of Putin) by offering insider knowledge on the presidential campaign.

Carter Page was also in Cleveland. The decision to appoint him as Trump’s foreign affairs advisor was another head scratcher. Page was militantly pro-Kremlin. As for his political judgement, a former colleague described him as “whackadoodle.”

Page was on the radar of both the FBI and the Russian secret service. This came from his habit of hanging out in the atrium of Trump Tower, meeting with men tied to the Russian FSB (the former KGB).

The Feds were so concerned about Page’s pro-Russian links that they launched an investigation over “collaborating and conspiring with the Russian government.”

Page flew to Moscow on the eve of the Cleveland convention to meet senior Kremlin officials. In one meeting, Igor Diveykin reportedly offered Page a dossier of information that would harm the Clinton campaign.

But Diveykin made it clear that the price for this information was that Russia expected Trump to be a good boy and play ball. Diveykin explained that the dossier they had on Trump was very damaging and “Trump should bear this in mind.”

The Russians didn’t disclose the nature of the “kompromat” that they had on Trump. Kompromat is the term used by the FSB (the modern KGB) for damning information that allows security forces to threaten blackmail with otherwise unwilling targets.

The threat that Page was supposed to deliver to Trump was as clear as could be.

Page returned to the United States and headed straight to Cleveland. He got there just in time to help put out a serious political fire on the convention floor. A fire that concerned Russia.

Among the various resolutions being brought to the floor was one put forward by Diana Denman, a longtime Reagan Republican. The motion was very much in line with the traditional hawkish foreign policy views of the mainstream Republican Party.

It called for a strong response to Russian aggression against Ukraine and a commitment from the United States to supply lethal hardware for the defence of Ukrainian sovereignty.

The Russians wanted the resolution smothered. And they got their way.

Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, who was there as an “observer,” had hushed meetings with Page and senior campaign co-ordinator J. D. Gordon. Prior to the vote, the Ukraine resolution was turned over to the Trump team, where it was significantly watered down with promises of weapons support being replaced by the vague promise of “appropriate assistance”.

Denman saw Trump’s actions as a total betrayal of the longstanding “peace through strength” position of the Republican Party. “What’s your problem with a country wanting to remain free?” she challenged the Trump team at the convention.

Nobody heard her.

Trump’s first action as a candidate for the 2016 election was to ensure that Russian military interests overrode the longstanding traditions of the Republican Party. Soon after, he made a public call for the Russians to intervene in the election and get him access to the stolen emails of Hilary Clinton.

Again, in the gong show atmosphere, such open treason and illegality were barely noticed. If we remember anything at all about Cleveland, it was the notorious “lock her up” chants.

The chant began with former General Michael Flynn, the campaign’s national security advisor. Flynn was so compromised by the Russians that he was soon to be arrested and locked up by the FBI. Rudy Giuliani led the second round of chanting. He, too, would face jail time for his work with Trump.

But in true MAGA style, they turned the tables by throwing criminal blame on the Democrats. And the media dutifully carried their message.

I was in the stands beside a group of suburban soccer moms when the chanting began. Lock her up! Lock up! I noticed that the women around me weren’t just chanting; they were shouting themselves hoarse.

In watching how quickly the rage filled the stands, I realized that Trump’s voters weren’t there for the economy. Or for the party. They wanted vengeance. On immigrants. On Hilary. On the establishment. They wanted a leader who would lock up their enemies and beat down the weaker. By any means necessary.

They were suckers for the online campaign to jail Hilary Clinton that was spreading like wildfire online through the hashtag #hilary4prison.

None of them knew or would have cared that this campaign was being driven by a Petersburg troll farm working for the interests of Vladimir Putin.

Long after 2016, the locking up moments came and all the criminal elements were the crew in Cleveland: Flynn, Guiliani, Manafort, Steve Bannon (follow up campaign manager), Michael Cohen (Trump’s personal lawyer), George Papadopoulos (campaign advisor), Roger Stone (key advisor), Rick Gates (deputy campaign Chair), Chris Patten (Cambridge Analytica operative and Republican hack).

In Cleveland, the Mar-a-Lago criminality and thuggishness were put on display for all to see. But we didn’t really see it.

Just like so many have failed to see it in the years that have followed. It was Trump being Trump. He was not smart enough. He wasn’t really going to do what he’s very clearly said he is going to do.

And now tonight, the gangster has the world by the throat, threatening to destroy a civilization.

Some still hold to the hope that it is Trump being Trump.

And for the rest of us, we don’t seem to know what to say except to ask ourselves, how did we get here?

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