Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
🇨🇦Laura Stavro🇨🇦's avatar
🇨🇦Laura Stavro🇨🇦
Apr 7

And sure enough he revelled in the attention he got and pulled a Trump Taco 2 week Tuesday. Now get the lunatic impeached and behind bars!

Reply
Share
1 reply
The Clarity Report's avatar
The Clarity Report
Apr 7

Thank you! As always you are the truth teller!

Reply
Share
103 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Angus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture