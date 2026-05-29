Fellow resisters, this morning I want to share with you an important interview with Sebastian Tow — the 24-year-old Canadian aid worker kidnapped by Israeli forces in international waters.

Sebastian was one of 428 citizens seized while attempting to transport desperately needed medical supplies, baby formula and food to Gaza.

When Meidas Canada learned he had been illegally taken, we spoke with his mother, Anita and sister Emma in an attempt to raise public attention to push the government to act.

Ironically, it was the shocking video posted by Israeli minister Ben Gvir that spurred Western governments into action. Gvir was revelling in the abuse, but it sickened the world.

Minister Anand called the treatment of the aid workers an abomination.

Prime Minister Carney called out the Israeli leader.

But that footage wasn’t anything close to the level of abuse, beatings, torture and rape that was perpetrated against the volunteer aid teams who were accompanying the doctors and nurses on the aid convoy.

And since their release, no Canadian officials have reached out to document the abuse or investigate what happened to Canadian citizens at the hands of Israeli authorities.

This is part of a broader, deeply troubling pattern.

Canada and the international community have continually failed to address the genocide and the abuse of Palestinians in the West Bank. They have sat back while Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” mishandles aid and allows the abuse and killing of civilians to continue.

Sebastian says he stepped up because our governments, like ours, refuse to defend the principles of the Geneva Convention and the Rome Statute.

Canada once played a leading role in building those international principles of accountability.

Sebastian’s courage, decency, resolve and unwillingness to turn a blind eye to torture and genocide are part of a longstanding Canadian tradition.

I was deeply moved by this conversation. What inspires me most is that Sebastian has returned from the nightmare of torture fully committed to continuing the work of justice for Gaza.

Sebastian Tow represents the best of what we are as a nation.

This interview may be a hard story to hear, but I assure you, his spirit and motivation will inspire.

Canada has always been a country that stepped up in times of darkness. If our government won’t do the job, it falls to Canadians like you and me, and Mr. Tow, to do our part.

Please take the time to watch and share this video.

If any photos or images on this site are under copyright please let us know and we will give appropriate credit. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting.