Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Catherine Beck's avatar
Catherine Beck
13h

I will watch this and it will make me sick. Sadly, it will not surprise me. Then I will take myself into the garden and plant more native flowers to assist our engangered native pollinators, the most constructive act I can take at this stage of my life for the long term health of our Canada..

Here's my perspective. Warfare - for all its heroics - acts is a license for more of the routine daily patriarchal power moves and abuse that is 'every day life' in our industrialized societies. Footsoldiers regularly rape and abuse the populations they encounter. They hold killing equipment, a licence for anonymous cruelty. How much do we hear about this at the Legion? Not much.

My dad was a pilot in WW II, dropping people and equipment behind enemy lines in occupied Europe. My mum was in naval intelligence, transcribing Japanese encrypted messages. Mum never encountered enemy forces. Dad did.

He told me "War is wrong."

I believe him. That's because after he was shot down, his superiors assigned him new work, writing official letters to Canadian relatives about the deaths of their sons and daughters. Several years of continually writing condolence letters. That will give you a new perspective on war's toll, don't you think?

The determined volunteers on this Aid Convoy encountered Israeli forces, first intensely steeped frrom birth in militarism and then in the hate-rooted abasement practices the IDF regularly force on Palestinians and others they see as opponents or enemies.

I am so sorry.

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Sandra Flagler's avatar
Sandra Flagler
15h

Appalling and yet we should not be surprised. The actions of Israel/Netanyahu are WAR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY in every sense of the words. They are on a mission to wipe every Palestinian, Muslim, non-Israeli off the map in the Middle East. Too reactive? Not at all. Absolutely deliberate and now spread beyond Gaza. So many lives of just ordinary people murdered by madmen. And yet the world has not fully condemned the actions.

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