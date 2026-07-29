Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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wisewebwoman's avatar
wisewebwoman
3h

This is so awful, it boggles the mind Charlie. Some of my friends go along with this horse shit and frankly, I wonder what's in it for the RFKs of the world. Saving money on vaccines? A culling of the population? I am truly baffled. It's insanity. Pre-vaccines, I got measles and was hospitalized for weeks, I nearly went blind. My baby brother was hospitalized at the same time, he nearly lost his hearing. We were both very, very sick. A nightmare time for our parents. I was six and he was only a year old. I am enraged at all who fall for this nonsense when science proves that vaccines work. Several of my classmates caught polio, a horrific disease. During the epidemic, my parents isolated us children on an island until the vaccine was made available. I despair.

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Susan Bodiker's avatar
Susan Bodiker
3h

The cost of ignorance and willful deception is incalculable.

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