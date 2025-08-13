Support The Resistance

Content on The Resistance will always be free. But it takes time and resources to research, write, produce video content and keep the Resistance Tour on the road.

Your support makes it possible. Here’s how you can help:

Share Our Work Every time you share a post, video, or note, forward an email to a friend or post a link on social media, you help us reach new people, grow this movement and bring our stories into your community. In this new dark age sharing truthful reporting is a powerful and necessary act of resistance.

Upgrade to a Paid Subscription When you move from free to paid, you’re directly supporting the research, writing, and editing that go into every essay, plus the outreach and coordination that grow The Resistance community and amplify its impact.

Subscribe to the Meidas Canada Network We’re building a growing library of videos to expose the far-right playbook and tell the stories of ordinary people resisting it. We believe this is a crucial step in building resistance against far-right ideologies and disinformation. Subscribe to Meidas Canada Network Subscribing is free — and it helps us reach more people.

Make a One-Time Contribution Your one-time contribution goes directly towards travel and tour, equipment, photography, video production, and expertise support. E-transfers can be sent to info@charlieangus.ca Cheques can be made out to Charlie Angus, with "The Resistance" noted in the memo line. Our mailing address is: Charlie Angus / The Resistance

PO Box 74173

Ottawa RPO Beechwood

Ontario K1M 2H9

However you choose to support the work we do here — whether by reading, sharing, offering ideas and suggestions or financial contributions — you’re part of this movement. And together, we’re kicking at the darkness until it bleeds daylight.

On behalf of Raul, Jan and myself — thank you. None of this would be possible without you.

- Charlie