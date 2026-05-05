A dramatic realignment of global alliances is underway and Canada, long seen as the scrawny little brother of NATO, is at the centre of it.

Witness Prime Minister Carney’s invitation to join the European Political Community in Armenia — the first non-European leader ever asked to do so. He’s also set to address the European Parliament. Discussions about further strengthening economic alliances are ongoing.

On the military front, there has been a dramatic effort to pull out from under the American umbrella. Canada is now a member of the European Union’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE), which coordinates military procurement investments.

On top of this, a new Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB) is being established for 40 NATO and allied Indo-Pacific governments. Canada will host the bank headquarters.

I must admit I feel a little queasy about the establishment of massive banks to help the war profiteers, but such are the deadly serious times we are in. And tensions with the United States are likely to escalate. Their 2025 National Security strategy made it clear that they see Canada as a vassal state under their sphere of influence.

Canada’s determination to chart an independent course through alliances with Europe will put it under serious pressure.

Trump is demonstrating that the United States no longer sees the European countries as allies. His language towards them is becoming increasingly aggressive.

Canada faces a test. We must remain steadfast.

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