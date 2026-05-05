Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Teena's avatar
Teena
2d

For the first time in my 73 years I finally feel we have a Prime Minister worthy of the title. At least, that's my opinion. I don't have to agree with everything he does, nor will I [I am sure]. However, right now we need someone who can handle what's happening on the World stage, and the so-called Opposition here only knows how to "tear down and tear apart" and not "build together and build up". Thank you PM Carney, and thank you, as well, Charlie Angus. From the bottom of my black little heart. Perhaps there is hope out of this darkness after all.

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Jeanne Hodgson's avatar
Jeanne Hodgson
2d

We in Canada are ready to move on and work with countries that will Strengthen Canada.

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