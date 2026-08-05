Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Janet Matthews's avatar
Janet Matthews
7h

I go back to the foundational difference between the US - founded with the ideology- that every individual has the right to “ LIFE, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” which is all about the individual. And Canada, founded with constitutional ideology- charging our elected officials to create first-“ peace, order, and good government” which is all about the society. It was 100 years later before Canada produced the charter of rights and freedoms.

The rights of the individual are important, but in an unhealthy unbalanced angry society, they will begin to deteriorate then slowly vanish- which is what we are watching in the US; a small segment of the population enjoys massive wealth and privilege, a lot of people are just doing OK, and vast numbers of people are barely surviving with essentials like food, shelter and healthcare. Many of them are under educated, they are angry, they are scared- And they are all armed.

I am grateful every day to live in Canada, where we continue to make imperfect attempts to create a compassionate society, were the rights of the individual are safer. Now to help people understand this- and focus their attempts on protecting it. It is the social contract that is embedded in our constitution of peace order and good government- that gives the rest of it a chance. 🙏🏼🇨🇦❤️🇨🇦

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Wade Baynham's avatar
Wade Baynham
8h

Could not agree more. Now it's the doing.... Together!

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