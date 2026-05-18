Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Charlie Angus / The Resistance
8h

If you are in Alberta, go to https://www.waternotcoal.ca to find a signing event near you. This petition requires a physical signature on an official form.

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Mike Wong's avatar
Mike Wong
11h

Saskatchewan wants to refurbish their old coal fired power plants.

At the cost of $2.6 billion dollars.

Meanwhile solar installation prices keep dropping. Both solar and wind are now estimated below the production cost of fossil fuels.

I wonder why the people in charge of the energy supply don't do a tour of Asia and Europe to see how much has changed in the world of alternative energies.

Will we be kicking ourselves in the near future?

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/refurbishing-coal-plants-2-6-billion-9.7147583

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