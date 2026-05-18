The clock is ticking down on a vitally important petition to stop plans to blow up parts of the Rockies to strip mine coal.

Canadian country legend Corb Lund launched the Water Not Coal petition that calls on the Danielle Smith government to restore the longstanding moratorium on coal mining on the Eastern Slopes of the Rockies.

Activists are working hard to get people in Alberta to sign, but there there are only 22 days left for people to make their voices heard.

If you are in Alberta, go to https://www.waternotcoal.ca to find a signing event near you. This petition requires a physical signature on an official form.

But whether you are in Alberta or not, I invite to watch Meidas Canada Network contributor Jenny Yeremiy’s interview with High River, Alberta, Mayor Craig Snodgrass about the battle against Danielle Smith’s coal mining scheme.

They speak with passion about the land they love and the fragile nature of the headwaters. Craig is a public official who is not afraid to speak plainly about what is at stake.

I am sharing this powerful conversation with you because it reflects the work Meidas Canada / The Resistance is deeply engaged in — supporting and amplifying grassroots resistance and resilience.

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