This week, while MAGA Ambassador Pete Hoekstra was ridiculing Canada’s independence and saying that our future sovereignty and nationhood would be a “great discussion” as part of the upcoming trade talks, we also learned that the U.S. embassy is pressuring Canada to support “regime change” in Cuba.

The message couldn’t be clearer.

Donald Trump and the United States want us to throw the people of Cuba to the crocodile before turning their attention to us.

For more than six decades, Cuba has endured a crushing U.S. blockade that has restricted access to medicine, food, fuel and essential supplies. The human cost is staggering.

Children are dying.

Seniors are dying.

The weak are dying.

It is a war on the innocent without the need for bombs.

To better understand the crisis on the ground, Meidas Canada reached out to journalist Ed Augustin, based in Havana. He has worked with The Guardian, The New York Times and NBC. In our interview, he provided us with a clear picture of the horrific damage being inflicted by the illegal blockade of Cuba.

I hope you’ll take the time to watch.

This blockade is a violation of international law.

The people of Cuba are looking to Canada because of our long history of fraternity and friendship. They remind us that if we let them fall to the gangsters, the gangsters will come for us next.

Fellow resisters, we need to call on our government to work multilaterally through the nations of this hemisphere to end the blockade.

We need to continue efforts to get supplies to the people in Cuba.

One of the organizations doing vital work is Containers 4 Cuba, which delivers desperately needed supplies to Cuban communities every month.

I’ve written before about their efforts, and their work has become even more urgent as conditions continue to deteriorate. If you would like to help, tax-deductible donations can be made:

By e-transfer to niagarawarehouseofhope@gmail.com, indicating the contribution is for Containers 4 Cuba, or

By cheque to The Niagara Warehouse of Hope at 46 Broadway Ave., St Catharines, ON, L2M 1M4, indicating the contribution for Containers 4 Cuba

If any photos or images on this site are under copyright, please let us know and we will provide appropriate credit. This content is used in accordance with applicable copyright laws, including “fair dealing” under Canadian law and “fair use” under Section 107 of the U.S. Copyright Act, for purposes such as criticism, comment, and news reporting.