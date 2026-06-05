Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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Stephen M Kahnert's avatar
Stephen M Kahnert
1h

The U.N. has its blue beret; the U.S. army has green berets; both Che and Field Marshal Montgomery wore black berets. Time for a white beret with red maple leaf on Havana streets?

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Irene Tomaszewski's avatar
Irene Tomaszewski
44m

I'm old enough to remember the Batista dictatorship and the corrupt, exploitative United Fruit Company. The Cuban people had to liberate themselves. The US, by owning Batista, had total control. America is getting more and more like the Soviet Union, wanting control over neighbouring states and gradually denying rights to their own citizens. We must help the Cuban people -- and keep a close watch on the Republican Politburo.

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