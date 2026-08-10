Charlie Angus / The Resistance

Charlie Angus / The Resistance

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ChocolateBob's avatar
ChocolateBob
20h

Trump and the US negotiators cannot be trusted. That is a fact. They have more than once reneged on their agreements. Canada as a sovereign country can do as they wish regarding trade negotiatiobs with any countries around the globe. We can choose to trade with a country or refuse to trade with a country. This is what being a sovereign and more mature country means. If the US wants Canada to put US liquor back on Canadian shelves then it is the US that needs to come bearing concessions to make this happen and not for Canada to roll over just because it is the US. Sure there will be puts and takes in every trade negotiation but the US is no longer trustworthy enough where it can just take!

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Pp's avatar
Pp
20h

Give NO concessions. Canadians want NOTHING to do with ‘us’ products. Carney wants to ensure sectors have employment I know. I would rather increase my tax dollar to support these workers…It is not going to last much longer…Stand firm…I think Moe -my premier- and Smith need to cut back on sales to US or dramatically raise the price….so trump KNOWS he NEEDS Canada.

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