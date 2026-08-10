A lot is happening in the world right now. Some stories demand our attention while others are designed to distract us. This morning I want to share three things I believe are worth your consideration.

🌎 World on Fire

I recently sat down with John Vaillant, author of Fire Weather: The Making of a Beast, to talk about this dangerous new fire epoch. In our interview, he put the scale of this transformation into perspective when he stated:

“By any measure, anyone born after 1990 is finding themselves in a new geological era, navigating a world fundamentally different from the one Baby Boomers and Gen X-ers inherited. The chances of anyone alive today experiencing a year as relatively cool as 1996 are effectively nil.”

Fellow resisters, the planet is changing before our eyes; we are not going back to the world we grew up in.

⚠️ Dangerous Media Games

Recently, a wealthy cardiac surgeon decided to leave the Canadian public health system for the big money of a private practice in Atlanta, Georgia.

He happened to be Jewish.

From this, a story was concocted that Jewish families are “fleeing” Canada for the safety of the United States. The story of a refugee flight was covered in every mainstream media outlet in Canada.

The media claimed that Jewish families in Canada are facing the same threat level as existed in Nazi Germany in 1933.

Bizarre? Yes.

Clickbait? Certainly.

But it is part of a disturbing pattern in Canadian newsrooms of equating criticism of Israel with antisemitism while ignoring the dangerous rise of virulently antisemitic voices on the far right.

🇨🇦 Canadians Will Decide When the Boycott Ends

New polling shows that the Canadian boycott is more determined than ever. Canadians have demonstrated that they will stand the gaff in defending our sovereignty.

At the same time, Prime Minister Carney has indicated that he is willing to put the American booze back on the shelf.

The media report that this would be done in exchange for “concessions” or trade “relief.” What this means is not clear.

The Prime Minister has the full mandate to negotiate on all manner of trade issues, but the boycott belongs to the Canadian people. It cannot be negotiated away without our full consent.

Canada, we stand on guard for thee.

Here’s my message to the Prime Minister:

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